Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Receive press releases from Midas Hospitality: By Email RSS Feeds: Midas Hospitality Promotes Nora Harris

Harris to serve as Director of Sales at Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters.

St. Louis, MO, November 12, 2020 --(



Harris previously served as the hotel’s Senior Sales Manager. Prior to that she was the Central Group Sales Manager for four of Midas Hospitality’s properties located in Missouri. Harris first began her career as a front desk associate for the company, later serving as a sales coordinator.



“Nora is the epitome of success at our organization,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “She started at the ground level and literally worked her way up the ranks based upon her hard work and determination. Nora definitely earned this promotion, and we are proud to have her on our management team.”



Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. St. Louis, MO, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently promoted Nora Harris to Director of Sales at its Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters located in St. Peters, Mo. She will focus on maximizing profits while ensuring customer satisfaction for new and existing clientele. Her responsibilities include pursuing corporate and individual consumer bookings, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with both the property’s team and guests.Harris previously served as the hotel’s Senior Sales Manager. Prior to that she was the Central Group Sales Manager for four of Midas Hospitality’s properties located in Missouri. Harris first began her career as a front desk associate for the company, later serving as a sales coordinator.“Nora is the epitome of success at our organization,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “She started at the ground level and literally worked her way up the ranks based upon her hard work and determination. Nora definitely earned this promotion, and we are proud to have her on our management team.”Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midas Hospitality