Process Technology, Inc. Plug-n-Pay Industrial IoT Panel Solution

Salt Lake City, UT, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Process Technology, Inc. is pleased to introduce their Industrial IoT Panel Solution, a control panel series designed to improve operational efficiency and lower costs by monitoring compressors, generators, tank levels, pressure, temperature, and vibration on a wireless or wired panel.The IoT Panel Solution provides Plug n Play control options customized for your application. PTI sales engineers discuss your requirements on-site, evaluate, design, and implement a complete cost-efficient solution kit to automate your process and factory automation application.Wired Panel ComponentsRed Lion HMI10-amp power supplyEthernet SwitchUniversal input cardProgrammingWireless Panel ComponentsRed Lion HMI10-amp power supplyEthernet SwitchWireless Gateway plus two nodesProgrammingStandard panel sizes:24" x24" x10"20" x20" x10"13" x14" x9"Options included:I/O linkData trackingPLCWireless communicationsAdditional options availableContact Process Technology, Inc. for more information. Call them at 801-264-1114 or visit their website at https://process-tech.com.

Joanne Gallagher

801-264-1114



https://process-tech.com

chrisw@process-tech.com



