Process Technology, Inc. Plug-n-Pay Industrial IoT Panel Solution

)-- Process Technology, Inc. is pleased to introduce their Industrial IoT Panel Solution, a control panel series designed to improve operational efficiency and lower costs by monitoring compressors, generators, tank levels, pressure, temperature, and vibration on a wireless or wired panel.
The IoT Panel Solution provides Plug n Play control options customized for your application. PTI sales engineers discuss your requirements on-site, evaluate, design, and implement a complete cost-efficient solution kit to automate your process and factory automation application.
Wired Panel Components
Red Lion HMI
10-amp power supply
Ethernet Switch
Universal input card
Programming
Wireless Panel Components
Red Lion HMI
10-amp power supply
Ethernet Switch
Wireless Gateway plus two nodes
Programming
Standard panel sizes:
24" x24" x10"
20" x20" x10"
13" x14" x9"
Options included:
I/O link
Data tracking
PLC
Wireless communications
Additional options available
Contact Process Technology, Inc. for more information. Call them at 801-264-1114 or visit their website at https://process-tech.com.