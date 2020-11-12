PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Process Technology, Inc.

Process Technology, Inc. Plug-n-Pay Industrial IoT Panel Solution


Improve operational efficiency and lower costs by monitoring compressors, generators, tank levels, pressure, temperature and vibration on a wireless or wired panel.

Salt Lake City, UT, November 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Process Technology, Inc. is pleased to introduce their Industrial IoT Panel Solution, a control panel series designed to improve operational efficiency and lower costs by monitoring compressors, generators, tank levels, pressure, temperature, and vibration on a wireless or wired panel.

The IoT Panel Solution provides Plug n Play control options customized for your application. PTI sales engineers discuss your requirements on-site, evaluate, design, and implement a complete cost-efficient solution kit to automate your process and factory automation application.

Wired Panel Components

Red Lion HMI
10-amp power supply
Ethernet Switch

Universal input card
Programming

Wireless Panel Components

Red Lion HMI
10-amp power supply
Ethernet Switch
Wireless Gateway plus two nodes
Programming

Standard panel sizes:

24" x24" x10"
20" x20" x10"
13" x14" x9"

Options included:

I/O link
Data tracking
PLC
Wireless communications
Additional options available

Contact Process Technology, Inc. for more information. Call them at 801-264-1114 or visit their website at https://process-tech.com.
Contact Information
Process Technology, Inc.
Joanne Gallagher
801-264-1114
Contact
https://process-tech.com
chrisw@process-tech.com

