Careington Named 2020 PACE Member of the Year

Careington receives the honor of being named the industry leader who has exhibited excellence and made the biggest impact on the membership of PACE.

Frisco, TX, November 12, 2020 --



The Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE), is a non-profit trade association dedicated exclusively to the advancement of companies that engage with customers. PACE provides the tools and opportunities that allow businesses to become involved and stay engaged with networking opportunities.



Careington has been an active PACE member and sponsor since 2013 and has had significant involvement in PACE over the years. Like PACE, Careington, both directly and through our affiliates, is passionate about fostering customer engagement for the products and services we provide to clients and members. We deliver exceptional customer service through our U.S.-based customer service team and high performance sales unit of nationally licensed agents.



Along with so many companies, Careington shifted our business model to meet the demands of the changing market as a result of the pandemic. Consistent with our mission to provide improved access to care and affordable benefits, everyone at Careington rallied together this year to meet the fluctuations in the market with the common goal of helping as many people as possible during these unprecedented times. Even while adapting to the growing demands for our products and services like telemedicine, telebehavioral health and our new teledentistry program, which launched on Sept. 1, Careington successfully provided uninterrupted, exceptional customer service for our clients and members.



In addition to Careington being named a recipient of PACE Member of the Year Award, Mandy Horton, General Counsel and co-owner of Careington and a PACE Board Member, was honored with a PACE Chairwoman’s award for distinguished leadership.



“Careington is extremely honored to receive this prestigious award from PACE, and I was very humbled and appreciative to be selected for the Chairwoman’s Award,” said Mandy Horton. “We value our longstanding relationship with PACE and support their mission to foster companies that engage with customers and improve the overall service experience.”



“Careington contributions to PACE over the years have been invaluable, and their commitment to the association did not waiver during 2020,” says PACE Board of Directors Chairwoman Lori Fentem. “The company’s senior leadership have played an active role in helping PACE continue its mission to support and advocate for contact center industry professionals. Specifically, Mandy Rinker Horton was instrumental in helping PACE transition from its traditional in-person events into one virtual event this fall. We appreciate Careington as a valued PACE member and look forward to many more years of partnership.”



About Careington



Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



