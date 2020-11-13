Press Releases Watershed Security, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Watershed Security, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: HIREVets Platinum Award Given to Watershed Security

Watershed Security, LLC of Chesapeake Virginia was awarded 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for their dedication and service to our nations Veterans in the workforce.

Chesapeake, VA, November 13, 2020 --(



Watershed Security, LLC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of Cybersecurity and Information Technology solutions for defense and civilian markets, has received the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award from the U.S. Department of Labor for the hiring, retention and training of military veterans all over the country. Over 48% of Watershed’s employees are veterans and Watershed provides training, continuing education and career opportunities to help veterans obtain careers in high-demand technical fields.



The HIRE Vets Medallion program was established under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, or HIRE Vets, Act signed into law on May 5, 2017 to recognize employers who hire, retain and support military veterans. The Platinum Medallion is the highest level of award a company can receive for this program and the citation states that “[Watershed Security] has demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.”



Watershed Security, Veteran and CEO, Ronald Boustedt commented on receiving the HIRE Vets Award, “As a Veteran of the US Navy, it is my honor to create opportunities for our Nations Veterans who have proudly served and deserve opportunities to do what they love, after their service to our country. I feel it important for all to value our Veterans who have given so much for our nation.”



About Watershed Security, LLC:

Founded in 2003, Watershed provides best-value Information Technology (IT) solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, enabling our customers to meet their statutory and regulatory requirements in an efficient manner. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, and Operations support. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has a regional office in Columbia, Maryland, serving the Washington D.C. and Aberdeen Proving Ground areas. We have personnel deployed throughout the world, from California to Diego Garcia.



Point of Contact:

Will Swann

Director

571 642-1003

Will@WatershedSecurity.com

http://www.watershedsecurity.com



##### Chesapeake, VA, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Watershed Security, LLC Receives HIRE Vets Award from U.S. Department of LaborWatershed Security, LLC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of Cybersecurity and Information Technology solutions for defense and civilian markets, has received the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award from the U.S. Department of Labor for the hiring, retention and training of military veterans all over the country. Over 48% of Watershed’s employees are veterans and Watershed provides training, continuing education and career opportunities to help veterans obtain careers in high-demand technical fields.The HIRE Vets Medallion program was established under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, or HIRE Vets, Act signed into law on May 5, 2017 to recognize employers who hire, retain and support military veterans. The Platinum Medallion is the highest level of award a company can receive for this program and the citation states that “[Watershed Security] has demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.”Watershed Security, Veteran and CEO, Ronald Boustedt commented on receiving the HIRE Vets Award, “As a Veteran of the US Navy, it is my honor to create opportunities for our Nations Veterans who have proudly served and deserve opportunities to do what they love, after their service to our country. I feel it important for all to value our Veterans who have given so much for our nation.”About Watershed Security, LLC:Founded in 2003, Watershed provides best-value Information Technology (IT) solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, enabling our customers to meet their statutory and regulatory requirements in an efficient manner. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, and Operations support. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has a regional office in Columbia, Maryland, serving the Washington D.C. and Aberdeen Proving Ground areas. We have personnel deployed throughout the world, from California to Diego Garcia.Point of Contact:Will SwannDirector571 642-1003Will@WatershedSecurity.comhttp://www.watershedsecurity.com##### Contact Information Watershed Security, LLC

Will Swann

571-642-1003



www.watershedsecurity.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Watershed Security, LLC