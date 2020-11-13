Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Hunter Sumner as Product Manager for Zamma Corporation

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Hunter Sumner as Product Manager for Zamma Corporation.

Sarasota, FL, November 13, 2020 --(



With extensive experience in Channel and Product Management, Hunter most recently held the position of Channel Manager with AccuTec Blades. He is a graduate of Misericordia University with a Bachelor Degree in Communications and received his MBA in Strategic Marketing from Niagara University.



Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into the largest manufacturer of pre-finished floor moldings in North America, with highly engineered products in vinyl, laminate and wood moldings for Home Center, OEM and Distributor customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology, and quick delivery.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



