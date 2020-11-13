Best Storage NW Opens in Sumner, Washington

Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Sumner, WA, November 13, 2020 --(



Best Storage NW offers both indoor storage units and drive-up accessible units. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 25. These spaces are either on the ground floor or can be accessed via freight elevator. The drive-up units range from 10 x 15 to 12 x 30 and have the added advantage of allowing customers to drive their vehicle up to the door of the storage unit for easy loading and unloading.



The facility features several amenities including 24-hour recorded video surveillance, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in the future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.



The self-storage property features 742 units totaling 79,475 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The facility was designed by Jeff Walls of Studio19 Architects, Seattle, WA, and was developed and built by Roger Hebert.



The self-storage facility is owned by Hebert Brothers – Best Storage NW, LLC and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“We’re proud and excited to bring this high-quality storage experience to the people of Sumner and surrounding communities,” said Gary Schneider, District Manager of West Coast Self-Storage. “We feel that once people see how nice Best Storage NW is, they’ll want to store with us.”



Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



