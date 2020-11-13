SATO Streamlines Officeworks’ Logistics Label Printing for Cost Reduction & Productivity Improvement

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SATO Global Business Services Press Release

SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labelling solutions today announced that Officeworks, Australia’s home for office supplies, furniture, technology and student supplies, has implemented SATO’s CL4NX and CT4-LX PDF Direct Print solution at its distribution centres and retail stores.

Mentone, Australia, November 13, 2020 --



Established in 1995, Officeworks operates 167 stores nationwide, a website with more than 40,000 products, a national call centre and a business team that helps micro, small and medium-sized businesses start, run and grow.



Every day, Officeworks’ distribution centres and retail stores are required to process order data generated from their SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to create and print labels for click-and-collect and customer delivery. In order to enhance efficiency and cater to increasing customer demands, Officeworks sought to simplify this tedious and time-consuming process with help from SATO.



Using a consultative approach, SATO Australia worked closely with Officeworks to understand its current processes and challenges to propose a tailored solution. In moving on to deliver the solution, different SATO teams also made extra efforts to expedite the development of the PDF Direct Print function for CT4-LX, CL4NX and CL4NX Plus, SATO’s latest next-generation desktop and industrial printer models.



After months of dedication to providing a solution that improves key operations, the solution is now fully rolled out with more than 100 SATO industrial and desktop printers equipped with SATO software deployed at Officeworks’ distribution centres and retail stores. Using this solution, Officeworks can now send PDF-based data directly from its SAP ERP system to label printers and print without the need of additional middleware.



This PC-less operation significantly reduces cost, space and manpower required to manage and maintain PCs and peripheral devices. In addition, Officeworks also enjoys productivity gains from a leaner printing process that allows customer orders to be handled more efficiently.



“SATO’s PDF Direct Print solution has enabled Officeworks to significantly speed up our labels design and development, providing us with the agility and speed to respond to evolving business needs in a reliable way and for a lower cost,” said Mark Scira, Officeworks’ IT Manager Corporate.



