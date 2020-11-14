Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OnBoard Press Release

OnBoard Announces 2020 Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award Recipient: Cynthia Day, Banking & Finance Executive, Board Member, Community Leader

Day’s professional journey has exemplified the meaning of unwavering commitment and dedication to getting the job done in excellence. All of which have proven to be the foundation of her purpose-driven success. As president and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank, Day provides the vision and strategic direction for senior leadership and the company’s diverse workforce. During her tenure, the bank has reached many milestones including achieving record level earnings since the inception of the institution. Navigating unprecedented times, a rapidly changing, and competitive market landscape, Citizens Trust Bank remains healthy and financially strong through her leadership.



“From the first Board of Directors meeting I attended with Aaron’s in 2013, it was clear Cynthia is an intelligent, thoughtful, engaged Director,” says Robert Kamerschen, EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary for Aaron’s, Inc. He led Day’s nomination for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans honor. “She is an outstanding CEO, an advocate for diversity, and highly supportive of women in business, where she is a sponsor of the Aaron’s Women’s Leadership Network.”



Her career spans nearly 30 years in the banking and finance industries, and she has given her time to extensive board service. Day is a member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Bancshares Corporation; Primerica; Aaron’s Inc., where she chairs the Audit Committee; The National Bankers Association; Georgia Bankers Association; and the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



“When we review nominations for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans recognition, we consider many outstanding women who have notable careers and serve as outstanding role models for advancing the mission of OnBoard,” says Kelly Gay, chair and CEO of OnBoard, vice chair of Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and chair of Venture Atlanta. “Cynthia stood out for her impeccable executive leadership, community involvement, and board service credentials. She is leading her company and culture into its next century and exemplifying the value women of color bring to leading an organization.”



As an executive and thought leader promoting financial empowerment and economic equality, she leads teams dedicated to making financial lives better for people and companies of every size. Day has been recognized for her guidance and mentorship in various community and professional organizations, recently named by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of 2020’s “Top 100 Women Who Mean Business” and by The Atlantan magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Atlantans.” In addition, she is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, and AICPA.



OnBoard’s Annual Awards and Study Dinner was held virtually this year on November 11th. Leadership shared news from the 28th publication of OnBoard’s study reporting on the state of women in leadership in Georgia. The evening’s agenda featured keynote speaker, Mariah Stackhouse, KPMG brand ambassador and LPGA Tour player, and finished with the presentation of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans award to the 2020 recipient, Cynthia Day.



The Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award is designed to recognize women serving on for-profit corporate boards. Qualifications for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award include an overall commitment to professional excellence and outstanding board service, advocating more diversity on corporate boards, and supporting women in realizing their full potential. It is named in honor of Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans, one of the first women to serve as a director of a major American corporation. In 1934, Ms. Evans was appointed to the board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company, a position she held for nearly 20 years. KPMG has been the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award Sponsor for 18 years.



