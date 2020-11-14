Long-Term Care Insurance Association National Awareness Effort Launched

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, November 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance has launched a consumer awareness campaign in support of November's Long-Term Care Awareness Month.

"Our first campaign is focusing on the importance and value of insurance that pays for care in the policyholder's own home," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Consumers today repeatedly point out their desire to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own when they might need what is known as long-term care."

The initial wave of the effort included a nationally distributed release of new information reporting the use of long-term care insurance to pay for home care. "We analyzed data that substantially shows that people starting claims in 2019, received benefits from their insurance that covered care at home," Slome points out.

"We are extremely appreciative to LTC Solutions, a national distributor for their support of this meaningful campaign," Slome added.

The Association urged consumers who are age 50 or older to take a few minutes to learn more about long-term care planning and the option of insurance coverage to pay for needed care that is not covered by health insurance or Medicare. To access the latest long-term care insurance facts go to www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2020.php.

Established in 1998, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning. AALTCI supports insurance professionals who market long-term care insurance options including both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To get information or request long-term care insurance quotes from a specialist in your area call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



