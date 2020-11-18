U.S. Administrator Claims Welcomes Two New Managers

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

U.S. Administrator Claims, LLC manages, adjusts, and controls insurance claims filed against the workers’ compensation and commercial general liability policies of multiple carriers across the country. For more information, please visit www.usadminclaims.com. Oak Ridge, TN, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- U.S. Administrator Claims is excited to announce that Michael Goff has been promoted to Senior Director and will lead all claim operations.In addition to this promotion, the company has also hired Greg Whalen to be Director of General Liability and Property Claims.Formerly the Director of New Program at Appalachian Underwriters, Inc., Goff has over 15 years of experience management in insurance and product development. Former roles include Senior Vice President and Vice President/Director of Marketing and Product Development of an insurance broker. He received his bachelor’s in Business Management and Administration from the University of Kentucky and his Doctor of Law from the Nashville School of Law.Gregg Whalen comes to the company with over 25 years in the insurance industry, including Director of Risk Management and Safety and Senior Workers’ Compensation Adjuster for other insurance entities, as well as commercial chain businesses. He received his bachelor’s in Communications from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and his associates in Workers’ Compensation from The Institutes. He holds Adjuster’s Licenses for both KY and GA.U.S. Administrator Claims, LLC manages, adjusts, and controls insurance claims filed against the workers’ compensation and commercial general liability policies of multiple carriers across the country. For more information, please visit www.usadminclaims.com. Contact Information U.S. Administrator Claims

