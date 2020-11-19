Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Methodist Communities Press Release

Receive press releases from United Methodist Communities: By Email RSS Feeds: Cindy Jacques Named to Board of LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware

United Methodist Communities appoints Cindy Jacques as the Vice President of housing and community initiatives on the board of LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware.

Neptune, NJ, November 19, 2020 --(



LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware is the statewide association of not-for-profit senior care organizations and is dedicated to advancing quality aging services in New Jersey and Delaware through advocacy, education, and fellowship.



As the board liaison to the association’s Housing Managers Roundtable, Cindy will support their goals to advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables, and empowers people to live fully as they age.



“I have always had high regard for LeadingAge and I am confident that I can lend a hand or a voice where it is needed to support this impressive organization,” states Ms. Jacques.



Ms. Jacques has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Services, and specialized training in dementia care, mental health, and counseling. She is a Certified Assisted Living Administrator (CALA) and Certified Social Worker (CSW) with over 25 years of experience in senior care, housing, and social work. An associate of United Methodist Communities since 2000, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.



UMC President and CEO, Larry Carlson, remarks, “Leading Age will greatly benefit from the expertise and heart of compassion that Cindy Jacques will bring to their board of directors. I am proud that she will represent United Methodist Communities in her role as board member.”



For additional information about United Methodist Communities call 732-922-9800 or visit UMCommunities.org.



About United Methodist Communities

Based in New Jersey, United Methodist Communities is a senior services organization guided by a volunteer board of directors. The not-for-profit is affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.



With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.



United Methodist Communities operates UMC at Bristol Glen, Newton; UMC at Collingswood; UMC at Pitman; UMC at The Shores, Ocean City; UMC at Bishop Taylor, East Orange; UMC at Covenant Place, Plainfield; UMC at PineRidge of Montclair; UMC at Wesley by the Bay, Ocean City; and UMC at The Wesleyan, Red Bank. HomeWorks is located in Haddonfield, Sparta, and Ocean Grove. Neptune, NJ, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Methodist Communities (UMC), a New Jersey based senior living and care organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, to a three-year term on the board of LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware.LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware is the statewide association of not-for-profit senior care organizations and is dedicated to advancing quality aging services in New Jersey and Delaware through advocacy, education, and fellowship.As the board liaison to the association’s Housing Managers Roundtable, Cindy will support their goals to advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables, and empowers people to live fully as they age.“I have always had high regard for LeadingAge and I am confident that I can lend a hand or a voice where it is needed to support this impressive organization,” states Ms. Jacques.Ms. Jacques has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Services, and specialized training in dementia care, mental health, and counseling. She is a Certified Assisted Living Administrator (CALA) and Certified Social Worker (CSW) with over 25 years of experience in senior care, housing, and social work. An associate of United Methodist Communities since 2000, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.UMC President and CEO, Larry Carlson, remarks, “Leading Age will greatly benefit from the expertise and heart of compassion that Cindy Jacques will bring to their board of directors. I am proud that she will represent United Methodist Communities in her role as board member.”For additional information about United Methodist Communities call 732-922-9800 or visit UMCommunities.org.About United Methodist CommunitiesBased in New Jersey, United Methodist Communities is a senior services organization guided by a volunteer board of directors. The not-for-profit is affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.United Methodist Communities operates UMC at Bristol Glen, Newton; UMC at Collingswood; UMC at Pitman; UMC at The Shores, Ocean City; UMC at Bishop Taylor, East Orange; UMC at Covenant Place, Plainfield; UMC at PineRidge of Montclair; UMC at Wesley by the Bay, Ocean City; and UMC at The Wesleyan, Red Bank. HomeWorks is located in Haddonfield, Sparta, and Ocean Grove. Contact Information United Methodist Communities

Jan Carrato

732-922-9800, 800-352-6521



https://umcommunities.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United Methodist Communities Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend