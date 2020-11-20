Press Releases Green Dot Sign, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Green Dot Sign® Now Offers Video Call Wall Logos Designed for Home Office Video Calls

Video call wall logos enhance professionalism and harmonize brands across multiple presenters and sales people, delivering more valuable video meetings through thoughtful home office decor.

Saint Paul, MN, November 20, 2020 --(



Video meetings are here to stay. While on camera call backgrounds matter to your prospects and team members' sense of unity and brand. Hanging the same video call wall logo for every team member unifies the company internally and communicates that unification to clients. Throughout the pandemic Green Dot Sign® has responded to market needs, first by developing signs with health and safety messages and now offering video call wall logos.



“We tested sizes, wood colors and ways to hang the logo in different homes. The end product is the Green Dot Sign® Video Call wall logo, now available for sale on our site. Not only does it work with any home decor and harmonize brands at a low price, but it uses our sustainable materials so it’s entirely biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic,” says product designer and co-founder Simon Nussbaum.



The start of the pandemic saw people changing their home office decor to reflect their own values and profession. In this phase and beyond, harmonizing staff's background increases morale and brand presence. A recent survey found that it is beneficial for meeting partners to be able to see the actual room a person is in rather than a plain wall or virtual background. When participants can see the actual background behind an individual 65% said it makes them look more “authentic,” 73% said it made them look more “trustworthy” and 52% said it made them look like more of an “expert.”



Follow Green Dot Sign on LinkedIn for more chances to win a free logo sign in December. In November, winners of their free video call wall logos were from organizations across the country so act fast when they post. Saint Paul, MN, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Virtual backgrounds and “Zoom shirts” have become commonplace as COVID-19 accelerates the shift to video conferencing. However, with presentations coming from different homes with different decor company brands get lost.Video meetings are here to stay. While on camera call backgrounds matter to your prospects and team members' sense of unity and brand. Hanging the same video call wall logo for every team member unifies the company internally and communicates that unification to clients. Throughout the pandemic Green Dot Sign® has responded to market needs, first by developing signs with health and safety messages and now offering video call wall logos.“We tested sizes, wood colors and ways to hang the logo in different homes. The end product is the Green Dot Sign® Video Call wall logo, now available for sale on our site. Not only does it work with any home decor and harmonize brands at a low price, but it uses our sustainable materials so it’s entirely biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic,” says product designer and co-founder Simon Nussbaum.The start of the pandemic saw people changing their home office decor to reflect their own values and profession. In this phase and beyond, harmonizing staff's background increases morale and brand presence. A recent survey found that it is beneficial for meeting partners to be able to see the actual room a person is in rather than a plain wall or virtual background. When participants can see the actual background behind an individual 65% said it makes them look more “authentic,” 73% said it made them look more “trustworthy” and 52% said it made them look like more of an “expert.”Follow Green Dot Sign on LinkedIn for more chances to win a free logo sign in December. In November, winners of their free video call wall logos were from organizations across the country so act fast when they post. Contact Information Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Simon Nussbaum

651-447-3046



www.greendotsign.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc.