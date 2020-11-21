Press Releases Zaxis Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Zaxis Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Zaxis Has Released the zHMI Factory Automation Software That Facilitates Remote Monitoring and Configuration of Zaxis Devices

Salt Lake City, UT, November 21, 2020 --(



The new Zaxis Human Machine Interface (zHMI) software can monitor up to 30 devices at once. The user-friendly interface makes operations such as start/stop or changing device parameters simple for individual devices or updating every device connected at once. The software can display live production statistics and save production history. The zHMI has a simple backup and restore function that will save important device settings.



Full remote control of Zaxis devices means no more in-person monitoring on the production floor. No more gowning-up in a clean room just to check progress or update a parameter. Many production lines today have large screens around the factory for simple production monitoring, the zHMI is perfect for this application.



The zHMI factory automation software is currently compatible with PC computers. Simply plug Zaxis devices into a wireless router and get full remote monitoring and control. Salt Lake City, UT, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The zHMI factory automation software has been developed by Zaxis to facilitate remote configuration and monitoring of Zaxis devices. zHMI software is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative.The new Zaxis Human Machine Interface (zHMI) software can monitor up to 30 devices at once. The user-friendly interface makes operations such as start/stop or changing device parameters simple for individual devices or updating every device connected at once. The software can display live production statistics and save production history. The zHMI has a simple backup and restore function that will save important device settings.Full remote control of Zaxis devices means no more in-person monitoring on the production floor. No more gowning-up in a clean room just to check progress or update a parameter. Many production lines today have large screens around the factory for simple production monitoring, the zHMI is perfect for this application.The zHMI factory automation software is currently compatible with PC computers. Simply plug Zaxis devices into a wireless router and get full remote monitoring and control. Contact Information Zaxis

Jackie Vars

+1-801-264-1000



zaxisinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zaxis Inc.