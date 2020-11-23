Risk Based Security Named 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Press Releases Risk Based Security Press Release

Risk Based Security selected as a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 Award for North America.

Richmond, VA, November 23, 2020 --



Red Herring announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2020 event, after choosing from thousands of entrants, during their virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. Judged on criteria such as financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration, the winners ran the gamut of verticals, from Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.



Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. Risk Based Security is proud to be a part of Red Herring’s storied history, which includes globally recognized brands such as YouTube, Twitter, Skype, Spotify, Alibaba, and Kakao.



"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet. North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.



"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors. Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Risk Based Security embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Risk Based Security should be proud of its achievement – the competition was incredibly strong.



Brendan Dodds

(855) 727-7475



www.riskbasedsecurity.com



