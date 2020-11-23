Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

Receive press releases from Elearning! Magazine: By Email RSS Feeds: The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners Revealed -- The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Award Honors 45 Solutions as Best-in-Class

“COVID-19 has placed e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Awards Chair. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service.”

Phoenix, AZ, November 23, 2020 --(



Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.



“COVID-19 has placed e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Awards Chair. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service.”



Special Recognition

Innovation is the driver of award recognition. Approximately 20% of this year’s honorees are first time winners and include:



>> DXC (Learning Experience Platform)

>> TalentLMS (Learning Content Management System)

>> Startek (Content Aggregator)

>> Alelo (Emerging Solution)

>> Akili Interactive (Emerging Solution)

>> Soul Machine (Emerging Solution)

>> eThink Education (Outsourced Services)

>> Sakai (Open Source Solution)



Among the 16 categories, five companies were multiple category winners:



>> Adobe (Learning Management System – Cloud, E-learning Tool, Virtual Classroom)

>> Bigger Brains (I.T, Soft Skills, Sales Training)

>> dominKnow (LCMS, E-learning Tool, Mobile Authoring)

>> EJ4 (LXP, Content Aggregator, IT, Leadership Development, Soft Skills, Compliance, Sales Training)

>> Vado (Leadership Development, Soft Skills, Compliance, Sales Training)



All 45 brands are honored for excellence, and the top vote getter in each category is named the winner. “Given the high volume of votes and the number of nominated products, every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers,” adds Upton.



The Voting Process

Elearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via Elearning! Media Group’s online ballot. All ballots were cast from August 1 to October 1, 2020. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided. To learn more, visit www.2elearning. com/awards/best-of-elearning-awards.



And The Winners Are...

The winners for learning platforms, training content, and learning tools and technologies are revealed in the Winter edition of Elearning! Magazine. Discover all 45 across 16 categories at: http://www.2elearning.com/16th-annual-best-of-elearning-winners-revealed/



About Elearning! Media Group

Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market. Elearning! Media Group consists of 9 media products including: Elearning! Magazine, e-magazine, Alert eNewsletter, 2elearning.com, Elearning! Web Seminar Series, Learning! 100, and Best of Elearning! Awards. In combination, these brands reach more than 6 million executives, practitioners and professionals, all evaluating or implementing enterprise learning and workplace technologies across their organizations each year. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning, #BoEL; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine; and, LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Groups. Phoenix, AZ, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Award (BOE) honors 45 best-in-class brands across 19 categories. Learning and talent professionals from the private and public sector cast hundreds of nominations for these honorees. Thank you to the hundreds of users who nominated and voted for this year’s Best of Elearning!Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.“COVID-19 has placed e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Awards Chair. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service.”Special RecognitionInnovation is the driver of award recognition. Approximately 20% of this year’s honorees are first time winners and include:>> DXC (Learning Experience Platform)>> TalentLMS (Learning Content Management System)>> Startek (Content Aggregator)>> Alelo (Emerging Solution)>> Akili Interactive (Emerging Solution)>> Soul Machine (Emerging Solution)>> eThink Education (Outsourced Services)>> Sakai (Open Source Solution)Among the 16 categories, five companies were multiple category winners:>> Adobe (Learning Management System – Cloud, E-learning Tool, Virtual Classroom)>> Bigger Brains (I.T, Soft Skills, Sales Training)>> dominKnow (LCMS, E-learning Tool, Mobile Authoring)>> EJ4 (LXP, Content Aggregator, IT, Leadership Development, Soft Skills, Compliance, Sales Training)>> Vado (Leadership Development, Soft Skills, Compliance, Sales Training)All 45 brands are honored for excellence, and the top vote getter in each category is named the winner. “Given the high volume of votes and the number of nominated products, every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers,” adds Upton.The Voting ProcessElearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via Elearning! Media Group’s online ballot. All ballots were cast from August 1 to October 1, 2020. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided. To learn more, visit www.2elearning. com/awards/best-of-elearning-awards.And The Winners Are...The winners for learning platforms, training content, and learning tools and technologies are revealed in the Winter edition of Elearning! Magazine. Discover all 45 across 16 categories at: http://www.2elearning.com/16th-annual-best-of-elearning-winners-revealed/About Elearning! Media GroupElearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market. Elearning! Media Group consists of 9 media products including: Elearning! Magazine, e-magazine, Alert eNewsletter, 2elearning.com, Elearning! Web Seminar Series, Learning! 100, and Best of Elearning! Awards. In combination, these brands reach more than 6 million executives, practitioners and professionals, all evaluating or implementing enterprise learning and workplace technologies across their organizations each year. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning, #BoEL; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine; and, LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Groups. Contact Information Elearning! Media Group

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



2elearning.com

editor@2elearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Elearning! Magazine