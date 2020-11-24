Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Beckatt Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Beckatt Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Beckatt Solutions Named One of Mirror Review’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020

Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of Mirror Review Magazine’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020.

Elgin, IL, November 24, 2020 --(



In this special issue, “Mirror Review’s Top 3D Printing Companies, 2020,” Mirror Review Magazine shares how the 3D printing industry is evolving and what pitfalls and opportunities are present in the market. Mirror Review shares how companies in the additive manufacturing space are utilizing innovations and the latest technologies to fulfill market demands and satisfy clients' needs. They also cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, and how companies dealing with it.



As part of this recognition, Beckatt Solutions was spotlighted by Mirror Review, and the company’s Managing Partner Michael Storey highlighted how their company is resolving the design, prototyping and production challenges for companies through the use of additive manufacturing and 3D printing equipment. From the spotlight: “Founded in 2013, Beckatt Solutions helps businesses and schools with new technologies, specifically to organizations with better understanding. It uses its additive manufacturing equipment to help organizations in solving their design, prototyping, and production challenges. With more than seven years of experience in the manufacturing field, it functions on the premises of providing easy access to innovative technologies.”



Read the full spotlight on Mirror Review Magazine’s website at https://www.mirrorreview.com/beckatt-solutions-resolving-prototyping/.



About Beckatt Solutions



Headquartered in Illinois, Beckatt Solutions is a leading US distributor of 3D printers, supplies and software. With years of expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-Founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey established Beckatt Solutions in 2013 to increase the number of 3D printers and expand 3D printing services and partners in the United States. Beckatt Solutions has sales and service locations in Elgin, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.



About Mirror Review Magazine



Mirror Review is a Media Company that covers stories of entrepreneurs around the world. Mirror Review is on a mission to depict not only the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs but also to shed light on the innovations they are carrying to disrupt the current market scenario. Doing so, we hope to inspire and enlighten thousands of businesses and personnel around the world through our best leadership magazine. Our primary audience is C-level and Managing-level personnel such as CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, CFOs, CIOs, VPs and Directors.



For more information, or to reach a representative in your region, contact Beckatt Solutions at 630.206.3993 or info@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com. Elgin, IL, November 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mirror Review Magazine recently recognized Beckatt Solutions as one of the Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020. Michael Storey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions had this to say about the award: “We are truly honored to be named one of the Top 3D Printing Companies for 2020. Mirror Review Magazine annually identifies the best 3D printing companies providing innovative solutions in the additive manufacturing industry, and we’re humbled to have been recognized as one of these few companies.”In this special issue, “Mirror Review’s Top 3D Printing Companies, 2020,” Mirror Review Magazine shares how the 3D printing industry is evolving and what pitfalls and opportunities are present in the market. Mirror Review shares how companies in the additive manufacturing space are utilizing innovations and the latest technologies to fulfill market demands and satisfy clients' needs. They also cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, and how companies dealing with it.As part of this recognition, Beckatt Solutions was spotlighted by Mirror Review, and the company’s Managing Partner Michael Storey highlighted how their company is resolving the design, prototyping and production challenges for companies through the use of additive manufacturing and 3D printing equipment. From the spotlight: “Founded in 2013, Beckatt Solutions helps businesses and schools with new technologies, specifically to organizations with better understanding. It uses its additive manufacturing equipment to help organizations in solving their design, prototyping, and production challenges. With more than seven years of experience in the manufacturing field, it functions on the premises of providing easy access to innovative technologies.”Read the full spotlight on Mirror Review Magazine’s website at https://www.mirrorreview.com/beckatt-solutions-resolving-prototyping/.About Beckatt SolutionsHeadquartered in Illinois, Beckatt Solutions is a leading US distributor of 3D printers, supplies and software. With years of expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-Founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey established Beckatt Solutions in 2013 to increase the number of 3D printers and expand 3D printing services and partners in the United States. Beckatt Solutions has sales and service locations in Elgin, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.About Mirror Review MagazineMirror Review is a Media Company that covers stories of entrepreneurs around the world. Mirror Review is on a mission to depict not only the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs but also to shed light on the innovations they are carrying to disrupt the current market scenario. Doing so, we hope to inspire and enlighten thousands of businesses and personnel around the world through our best leadership magazine. Our primary audience is C-level and Managing-level personnel such as CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, CFOs, CIOs, VPs and Directors.For more information, or to reach a representative in your region, contact Beckatt Solutions at 630.206.3993 or info@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com. Contact Information Beckatt Solutions

Michael Storey

630-206-3993



http://www.beckatt.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beckatt Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend