Procentec Releases 10 New Diagnostic Tools for Industrial Network Maintenance

Preventing unplanned stoppages and simplifying troubleshooting is high on the agenda for anyone maintaining an industrial network. With the release of 10 new diagnostic tools for industrial networks, Procentec is aiming to improve the daily routines of field technicians.

SNAP: Analyse a network using AI



One of the product highlights is SNAP Analysis. This unique, self-learning feature analyses the live data of a PROFIBUS network. It then gives an instant written diagnosis of a fault’s most likely cause, removing the need to manually interpret complicated oscilloscope images and messages, something not all technicians can readily do.



SNAP also uses a predictive algorithm to recognize and learn from data patterns, enabling it to predict common network faults. “SNAP takes all the guesswork out of troubleshooting device issues and enables preventative measures to be taken,” explains Pieter Barendrecht, CEO of Procentec. “It’s a wonderful example of upgrading diagnostics with the help of AI.”



Osiris Enterprise: Improved overview of your network



Included in the long line-up of releases is also Osiris Enterprise. This external platform fuses the data of multiple Atlas (Procentec's permanent monitoring solution) units into one convenient overview, allowing technicians to monitor for the first time their entire Industrial Ethernet network from anywhere in the world.

It gives you an overview of the entire network, but lets you drill down to the last device to give you detailed diagnostic information.



More tools for PROFIBUS & Industrial Ethernet users



Because of the Corona restrictions, Procentec chose to release their products virtually. All the releases and more information can be found on their website.



About Procentec



Procentec is a global leader in diagnostic and monitoring solutions for the Industrial Automation Market. It develops and manufactures automation products for PROFIBUS, PROFINET, Industrial Ethernet, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT. Some of its products are the most recognized solutions on the market today, including ProfiTrace, ProfiHub, ComBricks, Osiris, Mercury and EtherTAP.



