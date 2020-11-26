Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Careington International Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Careington® and DialCare® Recognized as a Dallas Business Journal Most Inspiring Leader of 2020

Frisco, TX, November 26, 2020 --(



Careington and its affiliate companies have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership to stay operational during the pandemic. The entire organization has helped to continue in its mission to provide improved access to affordable benefits and care throughout COVID-19, when they are needed more than ever among consumers and businesses alike.



“Although these times have caused hardships for so many, we are deeply honored to be recognized among many inspiring organizations and leaders who have led their respective companies,” said CEO of Careington, Barbara Fasola. “None of our success would be possible without the dedication, hard work, and adaptability of our employees.”



During the pandemic, Careington recognized the increased demand for telehealth services, especially for the physician access and telebehavioral health programs through affiliate company, DialCare. With the common goal of helping as many people as possible, Careington and DialCare worked collectively to ensure all telemedicine solutions could be available to as many clients and consumers as quickly as possible. DialCare also changed the focus of its national network of doctors who traditionally treat non-emergency illnesses to also be a first-call resource for COVID-19 questions, providing advice, screenings and next steps for the virus.



As access to dental care pivoted, DialCare found there was a need for additional options for consumers to seek care virtually. DialCare quickly built a new teledentistry program that launched nationally in September. With DialCare Teledentistry, individuals can virtually consult with licensed dentists for oral health concerns and second opinions on dental treatment.



“Our company has worked tirelessly over the last few months to ensure no one would be without access to affordable telemedicine services during this critical time,” said President of DialCare, Jeremy Hedrick. “As the nation faces the ongoing impacts of this health care crisis, we will continue to ensure access to virtual care."



To commemorate this significant achievement, DialCare and Careington were honored at the virtual awards reception on November 19, 2020. Both companies were also featured in a special print and digital edition of the Dallas Business Journal.



About Careington and DialCare

Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington provides more than 15 million members with access to its products, services and networks. Telemedicine affiliate, DialCare, offers a Physician Access Program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians, a Mental Wellness Program for virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals and a Teledentistry Program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists. DialCare is available nationally to individual consumers and to groups of any size. For more information on Careington's and DialCare's suite of products and services, please visit www.careington.com and www.dialcare.com.

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



