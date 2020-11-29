Press Releases Jatheon Technologies Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Jatheon Technologies Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Jatheon Technologies Inc. Announces Participation in eDiscovery Day 2020

Jatheon Technologies, a Toronto-based tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving, compliance and ediscovery will be one of the supporters of this year’s Ediscovery Day that takes place on December 3 as a virtual conference.

Toronto, Canada, November 29, 2020 --(



Ediscovery Day is an annual event that will put ediscovery professionals in the limelight for a day of networking, learning and celebration through a series of free webcasts for the sixth year in a row. The event is vendor-neutral and focuses on free educational webinars in collaboration with industry thought leaders, legal professionals and ediscovery managers.



Ivana Nikolic, Jatheon’s Marketing Director, has said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be one of the supporting organizations at this year’s Ediscovery Day. Ediscovery is gaining more importance as the volumes of electronic data that organizations retain keep growing exponentially. This event allows the global ediscovery community to come together for a day of inspiring conversations and lectures and provides an excellent opportunity for ediscovery specialists, attorneys and legal counsel to hear and exchange opinions about the new trends in the industry while celebrating the important work they do on a daily basis.”



Jatheon will contribute with a 30-minute webcast on the topic of data archiving and its role in the ediscovery process. Everyone interested can learn more and register for the event on the Ediscovery Day website – https://www.e-discoveryday.com/webcasts/.



ABOUT Jatheon

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.



Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. Toronto, Canada, November 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jatheon Technologies, a Toronto-based tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving, compliance and ediscovery will be one of the supporters of this year’s Ediscovery Day that takes place on December 3 as a virtual conference.Ediscovery Day is an annual event that will put ediscovery professionals in the limelight for a day of networking, learning and celebration through a series of free webcasts for the sixth year in a row. The event is vendor-neutral and focuses on free educational webinars in collaboration with industry thought leaders, legal professionals and ediscovery managers.Ivana Nikolic, Jatheon’s Marketing Director, has said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be one of the supporting organizations at this year’s Ediscovery Day. Ediscovery is gaining more importance as the volumes of electronic data that organizations retain keep growing exponentially. This event allows the global ediscovery community to come together for a day of inspiring conversations and lectures and provides an excellent opportunity for ediscovery specialists, attorneys and legal counsel to hear and exchange opinions about the new trends in the industry while celebrating the important work they do on a daily basis.”Jatheon will contribute with a 30-minute webcast on the topic of data archiving and its role in the ediscovery process. Everyone interested can learn more and register for the event on the Ediscovery Day website – https://www.e-discoveryday.com/webcasts/.ABOUT JatheonJatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. Contact Information Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Ivana Nikolic

+1-303-536-1880



https://jatheon.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jatheon Technologies Inc.