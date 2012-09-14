Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Leads by Example

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Mark Cleaning Services Press Release

Buckinghamshire carpet and upholstery cleaner set a brilliant example by looking to help others through challenging times.

Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, December 01, 2020 --



This year has been well documented as one of the, if not most challenging year in all of our lifetimes. Small businesses have been put in a position where they have to work through so many challenges in order to deliver their services safely. Most would agree that so many have risen to the challenge.



A-Mark Cleaning Services have set an incredible precedent by looking for ways in which to help their local communities. In times where businesses are looking to find ways in which to stay afloat, this incredible company has looked at ways they can offer discounts and special offers to all new and existing clients.



This is further evidence of their amazing generosity and confidence of their ability. Their latest offer comprised of a 20% discount on all carpet cleaning. Carpets are steam cleaned and sanitised, which is incredibly important at the moment. A-Mark Cleaning Services realise what an important service they offer and the need for increased hygiene and sanitisation at the moment is paramount for both home and business owners.



This is further evidence of their professional and high-quality provision to all areas within Buckinghamshire and The Home Counties. In current times, looking for ways in which to help others means so much. Carpet and upholstery cleaning should not be seen as a luxury. Therefore, it is important that this service is available to as many people as possible.



Professional carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning deep cleans carpets and upholstery. Your carpets and fabrics are left hygienically clean and looking great. Bacteria, virus, particles and grime are removed and are no longer left to become airborne within your home or business. We are all looking for ways in which we can keep our families safe as well as our employees and customers, so this is a really important service.



Mark Weedon, founder of A-Mark Cleaning Services commented:

“These are really difficult and challenging times, so we were looking for a way to extend help to our clients. Our service is in very high demand and we are very grateful of that. We therefore wanted to offer a discount during the hardest months of this year. We always work incredibly hard to offer the best possible service and provision for our customers.”



Mark Weedon, founder of A-Mark Cleaning Services commented:

"These are really difficult and challenging times, so we were looking for a way to extend help to our clients. Our service is in very high demand and we are very grateful of that. We therefore wanted to offer a discount during the hardest months of this year. We always work incredibly hard to offer the best possible service and provision for our customers."

It is important that we all look to lead by example. A-Mark Cleaning Services have done that. If we all took a leaf from their book, it is easy to see how we can get through such challenging times. Support and a caring approach have never been more important and therefore it is refreshing to see such brilliant role models within the business community.

Contact Information
A-Mark Cleaning Services

Mark Weedon

0800 695 1118

www.amark-carpet-cleaning.co.uk

Mark Weedon

0800 695 1118



www.amark-carpet-cleaning.co.uk



