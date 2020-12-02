PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Christmas Ornament Archive

Press Release

The Christmas Ornament Archive Launches to Share Holiday Cheer & Family Stories to Combat Feelings of Social Isolation


Martinsburg, WV, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Christmas Ornament Archive is a place to share Christmas ornaments and their stories. It was created on Thanksgiving morning by a West Virginia online-tinkerer hoping to help people connect over their favorite ornaments and the stories they contain.

The Christmas Ornament Archive is completely free and community driven. It depends on user submissions and welcomes everyone to share their favorite ornaments and associated holiday memories at www.ornamentarchive.com

"I woke up on Thanksgiving morning knowing that I wasn't going to be able to see my extended family in person this year for safety reasons. So I took the time I'd often be driving to visit family to build this website," says the Archive's creator. "I've already put my Christmas tree up a week early to bring some holiday joy into the house. I thought this might be an easy way to help people share some of that joy. Everyone has Christmas ornaments whose meaning is special. We usually keep those stories inside our homes. But since folks won't be visiting as much, this is a place to share them this year."
The Christmas Ornament Archive
Shane Christian
304-249-8380
https://www.ornamentarchive.com/

