Transafe Batam Announces Office Relocation to Batam Centre

PT. Transafe Dharma Persada announces relocation of its Batam Office today. The new office is will increase the service to the customer at Batam islands, Sumatera as well as Singapore and Malaysia Clients. The new office lies on a strategic building that is easily accessed by private or public transportation.

Batam, Indonesia, December 03, 2020



The new office address situated at:



Graha Pena Building 1st Floor, Suite 107

Jl. Ahmad Yani, Teluk Tering, Batam Kota

Batam - Kepulauan Riau 29444

Tlp : 0778 - 4162 491 /4162 471



This new office is surrounded by government offices, central business districts, office buildings, a mall, and a harbor nearby. Some of the important key points are Batam Center International Port, Batam Government Offices (PEMKO), District Attorney, Batam DPRD Office, Batam Authority, Batam Raya Mosque, Post Office, Jasa Raharja Office, BPJS Kesehatan Office, PLN Batam Office, Immigration Office, Bank Indonesia, State Gas Company, Sumatra Promotion Center Building, and close to shopping centers (Mega Mall), and other business centers.



It is also easy to find by private and local transportation, as well as online transportation.



About Transafe Indonesia

Transafe Indonesia is a leading Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Training and Consulting services in Indonesia. Transafe Indonesia held official Authorized Occupational Health and Safety Service Company (PJK3) from Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Indonesian Professional Certification Authority (BNSP), it is also a member of the British Safety Council (BSC), Safety Alliance, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).



http://www.TransafeIndonesia.id



For more information, please contact Transafe Indonesia at:



PT. Transafe Dharma Persada (Transafe Indonesia)

Transafe Universe

Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B 301-305

Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17

Jakarta

P. +62 21 8311 903/904 ext 33

F. +62 21 831 2847

E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.com

