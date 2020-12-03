eWorkOrders Recognized as the Highest Rated CMMS Provider in 20 Categories for 4Q2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eWorkOrders Press Release

Recognized as the highest rated in the following rankings: Best Value, Ease of Use, Functionality and Features, Customer Support, and Most Recommended for various software categories including: CMMS Maintenance Management, Facilities Management, Public Works and Fleet Management, Category Leader and Front Runner for Work Orders and Fleet Maintenance, The Best Asset Tracking Software Solution. Ranked #1 for Maintenance Management and Facility Management Category Leaders. Additional 2020 awards can be found at https://eworkorders.com/cmms/cmms-highest-rated-provider-eworkorders-awards.



“We are excited for the recognition given to us by the Gartner Digital Markets, Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice and Digital.com as leaders in these CMMS categories,” said Jeff Roscher, President and Owner of eWorkOrders (Information Professionals, Inc.). “We continue to work hard to support our customers with updated technology, streamlining processes, and providing high-quality web-based services at an affordable price. We are extremely proud that our customers are excited and take the time to share their experiences about eWorkOrders and how our CMMS solution has helped their businesses grow. We continue to work with our customers in providing them with a solution that best fits their needs. We listen to our customers and are continually enhancing our CMMS tools to give them the best applications to meet their growing needs.”



eWorkOrders CMMS software has been an established player in the market for over 25 years, providing companies with first-class maintenance and facilities management software, best practices and expertise. eWorkOrders is used throughout all industries by market leaders and has been the recipient of many Five Star awards.



About eWorkOrders CMMS



eWorkOrders is an easy to use, affordable and powerful, web-based CMMS that helps organizations easily manage and report on daily operations and plan for future requirements. A CMMS provides the tools and features to help manage and track service requests, work orders, equipment/assets, workers, inventory levels, expenses, and more. Some of the benefits of implementing a CMMS are to improve accountability, decrease business disruption due to equipment downtime, keep historical information on repairs and issues for better preventive maintenance scheduling, extend the lifespan of assets/equipment, provide better distribution and management of resources, and be able to create detailed and accurate reports on your organization’s activities. Implementing a CMMS will help minimize expenses and maximize ROI (Return On Investment).



Learn more at https://eworkorders.com.



Capterra.com, SoftwareAdvice.com, and GetApp.com



The Best badge recipients are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number and timing of published reviews on Capterra.com, SoftwareAdvice.com, and GetApp.com and review ratings for a given product in the category, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of any of these sites or their affiliates.



