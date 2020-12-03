Robert Schlaff Joins Bondle as US Markets Principal Advisor

Press Releases Bondle Press Release

Seasoned professional brings more than 20 years of product and marketing expertise to spearhead Bondle’s US market entry.

Sydney, Australia, December 03, 2020 --



“I have known Rob for over 15 years. Now, I am excited to have him join us as we prepare to enter the US after experiencing almost 400% growth in our network base since Jan 2020,” said Sandeep Rao, CEO of Bondle. “Rob’s experience in product marketing as well as his astute strategic thinking will be invaluable for Bondle. He will be leading our product marketing initiatives with a particular focus on building our presence in the US.”



Prior to joining Bondle, Rob was the Global Head of Banking for Amazon Web Services’ (AWS), helping banks transform their existing businesses and bring new, innovative cloud based solutions to market. Previously he led digital products at AIG and Citi. He also brings his strategy skills from Booz Allen Hamilton’s commercial consulting arm (now PWC’s Strategy&).



“I am excited to join this wonderful team building such a compelling product,” said Schlaff. “I believe Bondle is a product that transforms the way people manage their important conversations and makes it easy to find all of their key information on one single platform.”



Rob will be based in New York.



About Bondle

Bondle is the platform to manage your important communications, especially with people outside your organisation. It’s the first system that allows users to seamlessly interact with platform users and people who are on email. Bondle is available on iOS, Android and on the web. For more information visit www.bondle.app



Clare Macintosh

+61452663538



bondle.app



