Press Releases Xena Networks Press Release

Receive press releases from Xena Networks: By Email RSS Feeds: Xena Appoints New Senior VP Sales to Unlock Growth

New Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for Ethernet T&M leader heralds global synergy for sales and marketing activities.

Copenhagen, Denmark, December 04, 2020 --(



“With over 15 years of professional experience in telecom & IT testing, Thomas Schulze’s credentials are impeccable,” says Xena CEO, Jacob Vestergaard Nielsen. “He combines in-depth technical understanding with an impressive track record in sales and business development, earned from working with the industry’s leading providers of test & measurement solutions for Ethernet, cellular and positioning networks.”



In addition to being responsible for Xena's global sales and marketing activities, Thomas Schulze will spearhead the business development of Xena's Automotive Ethernet and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) products.



The new appointment reflects Xena’s goal of expanding its share of the $2.2 billion global Ethernet test equipment market, while also staking its claim in mega-trends such as Automotive Ethernet, Industrial IoT and Virtualization.



“I see clear growth potential for boosting Xena’s ability to better support Xena’s international partner network through coordinated sales and marketing and account-based marketing activities,” says Thomas Schulze.



For over a decade, Xena has been developing Ethernet test solutions that deliver industry-leading price/performance, ease of use, and the best automation options. These award-winning solutions enable customers to perform performance benchmarking, QoS validation, quality assurance and production line turn-up testing, for their successive generations of switches, network interface cards, gateways, wireless links, rugged switch devices, transmission optics, and Ethernet networks.



“As a leader in the Ethernet industry, Xena is committed to helping customers perform rigorous testing of Ethernet components and networks - from the initial R&D stages to the Q&A labs right through to when the component leaves the production site,” commented CEO, Jacob Nielsen. Copenhagen, Denmark, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Citing the opportunity to unlock significant growth potential, Xena is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Schulze as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. Thomas Schulze’s appointment will help Xena better leverage his sales experience and strategic technical acumen on a global scale.“With over 15 years of professional experience in telecom & IT testing, Thomas Schulze’s credentials are impeccable,” says Xena CEO, Jacob Vestergaard Nielsen. “He combines in-depth technical understanding with an impressive track record in sales and business development, earned from working with the industry’s leading providers of test & measurement solutions for Ethernet, cellular and positioning networks.”In addition to being responsible for Xena's global sales and marketing activities, Thomas Schulze will spearhead the business development of Xena's Automotive Ethernet and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) products.The new appointment reflects Xena’s goal of expanding its share of the $2.2 billion global Ethernet test equipment market, while also staking its claim in mega-trends such as Automotive Ethernet, Industrial IoT and Virtualization.“I see clear growth potential for boosting Xena’s ability to better support Xena’s international partner network through coordinated sales and marketing and account-based marketing activities,” says Thomas Schulze.For over a decade, Xena has been developing Ethernet test solutions that deliver industry-leading price/performance, ease of use, and the best automation options. These award-winning solutions enable customers to perform performance benchmarking, QoS validation, quality assurance and production line turn-up testing, for their successive generations of switches, network interface cards, gateways, wireless links, rugged switch devices, transmission optics, and Ethernet networks.“As a leader in the Ethernet industry, Xena is committed to helping customers perform rigorous testing of Ethernet components and networks - from the initial R&D stages to the Q&A labs right through to when the component leaves the production site,” commented CEO, Jacob Nielsen. Contact Information Xena Networks

Xu Guo

+4530205046



xenanetworks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xena Networks