Carnivore Meat Company Welcomes Nick Hoppert as Digital Merchandiser

Green Bay, WI, December 04, 2020 --(



Hoppert has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia communication from Concordia University Wisconsin. He brings a wealth of experience to the Digital Merchandiser position and has previously spent more than six years as a web content specialist. His expertise includes eCommerce, digital marketing, video production and information technology. His specialties include content management, social media marketing and video production. In his role at Carnivore Meat Company, he’ll work with the eCommerce Team to execute digital strategies to maximize growth for pet food brands Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat® and Nature’s Advantage®.



“With the incredible growth our company has experienced in the premier pet food category, Nick will be instrumental in supporting our digital growth strategies while maintaining our promise to share our award-winning food and treats with pet parents across the world,” commented Carnivore Meat Company Senior Manager of eCommerce Jeremy Gesicki.



Carnivore Meat Company is a family owned raw pet food company located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that manufactures, sells and markets the most delicious, nutritious and innovative pet foods and treats in the world, serving over 5,000 pet supply stores nationwide and 14 international markets around the world. “I am very lucky to have not only found a great new job, but also one in a flourishing, expanding company like Carnivore Meat Company,” Hoppert stated. “I am excited to not only apply the skills I already have, but also continue to develop new skills as I go along."



About Carnivore Meat Company

Melissa Olson

920-367-4063



www.carnivoremeat.com



