

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on AML/CTF: Trends, Developments and Enforcement Actions to Guide Companies in 2021

New York, NY, December 06, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



Significant advancements continue to reshape anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) efforts in 2020. In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing which details the key priorities in Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement. The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) also issued an updated BSA/AML Examination Manual, while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussed the Travel Rule for digital assets.



These and other developments are expected to impact the financial compliance landscape in 2021. With risks further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions need a proper roadmap to ensure compliance and preparedness against a potential inquiry.



Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group provides a comprehensive discussion of the recent enforcement trends in AML/CTF and their implications in 2021. Speakers will also discuss practical compliance tips and strategies in this evolving climate.



Key issues include:



· Recent AML/CTF Enforcement Developments

· COVID-19 Implications

· Critical Risk Issues and Challenges

· Best Compliance Practices

· 2021 Outlook



Speakers:



Tracy Manning, Director, Financial Crime Compliance, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis

Eric Bensky, Shareholder, Murphy & McGonigle



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, December 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: AML/CTF: Trends, Developments and Enforcement Actions to Guide Companies in 2021. This event is scheduled on December 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (ET).Event Synopsis:Significant advancements continue to reshape anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) efforts in 2020. In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing which details the key priorities in Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement. The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) also issued an updated BSA/AML Examination Manual, while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussed the Travel Rule for digital assets.These and other developments are expected to impact the financial compliance landscape in 2021. With risks further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions need a proper roadmap to ensure compliance and preparedness against a potential inquiry.Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group provides a comprehensive discussion of the recent enforcement trends in AML/CTF and their implications in 2021. Speakers will also discuss practical compliance tips and strategies in this evolving climate.Key issues include:· Recent AML/CTF Enforcement Developments· COVID-19 Implications· Critical Risk Issues and Challenges· Best Compliance Practices· 2021 OutlookSpeakers:Tracy Manning, Director, Financial Crime Compliance, LexisNexis® Risk SolutionsDennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson MiralisEric Bensky, Shareholder, Murphy & McGonigleAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group