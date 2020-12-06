PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AUI Welcomes William Chambers in Newly Developed Digital Partnerships Role


Oak Ridge, TN, December 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is excited to announce the addition of William Chambers as Director of Digital Partnerships.

Chambers comes to AUI with over 5 years of experience in the insurance industry, with former roles in underwriting and digital partnership management at a leading specialist insurer. While managing digital partnerships, he was directly involved in implementing third party technologies and leveraging homegrown capabilities in order to grow the company’s online small business program across multiple distribution channels. Chambers also holds a Certificate in Insurance (Cert CII) from the Chartered Insurance Institute, as well as RPLU and RPLU+ credentials from the Professional Liability Underwriting Society.

“Will was a joy to work with in his former commercial partnership [with AUI], and my team is thrilled to have him here,” shared Rhonda Henze, Director of Commercial Specialty.

In this newly developed role, Will is tasked with owning Appalachian’s digital partner strategy, from a distribution and vendor perspective, in order to provide a more automated, easy-to-use, and competitive offering for AUI’s appointed agents.

“We’ve had so much success in the past two years with these self-service carriers, and we want to make sure that agents know that they have all of these ‘quick quote’ options at their fingertips,” said Bob Arowood, Principal of AUI. “This new position will fuel our continued success in this space by growing those insuretech carrier partnerships and nurturing the marketing and capabilities of each online service. With Will’s drive and proven experience, I look forward to seeing how even more tech-savvy AUI can become.”
