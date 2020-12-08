

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Eric Bensky, Shareholder at Murphy & McGonigle to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s AML/CTF: Trends, Developments and Enforcement Actions to Guide Companies in 2021

New York, NY, December 08, 2020 --(



Event Summary



Significant advancements continue to reshape anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) efforts in 2020. In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing which details the key priorities in Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement. The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) also issued an updated BSA/AML Examination Manual, while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussed the Travel Rule for digital assets.



These and other developments are expected to impact the financial compliance landscape in 2021. With risks further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions need a proper roadmap to ensure compliance and preparedness against a potential inquiry.



Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group provides a comprehensive discussion of the recent enforcement trends in AML/CTF and their implications in 2021. Speakers will also discuss practical compliance tips and strategies in this evolving climate.



Key issues include:



· Recent AML/CTF Enforcement Developments

· COVID-19 Implications

· Critical Risk Issues and Challenges

· Best Compliance Practices

· 2021 Outlook



About Eric A. Bensky



Eric A. Bensky focuses on securities litigation and enforcement, with an emphasis on representing prime brokers, clearing firms, and other broker-dealers in court, arbitration, and regulatory investigations and disciplinary proceedings. Over the past several years, he has represented broker-dealers and their personnel in regulatory examinations, investigations, and enforcement proceedings concerning anti-money laundering obligations, particularly with respect to the monitoring, investigation, and reporting of potentially suspicious activity. Non-broker-dealer clients have included a leading national and international bank, a major mutual fund complex, public companies and their officers and directors, individuals and entities suspected of or charged with insider trading, investment advisory firms, and hedge funds.



About Murphy & McGonigle



Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, litigation, and counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national and international securities markets and exchanges to national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds.

Many of the firm’s partners formerly served in senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice, FINRA, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and several served in senior legal positions at major Wall Street financial institutions.



Murphy & McGonigle has long been recognized as named a National Tier One law firm in Securities Litigation and Securities Regulation by a leading industry survey, and it has now been named by U.S. News as the 2021 Law Firm of the Year for Securities Regulation, becoming the first boutique firm ever to receive U.S. News' “Law Firm of the Year” recognition. The Firm operates in New York, Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, San Francisco, and Chicago.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Eric Bensky, Shareholder at Murphy & McGonigle will speak at its webcast entitled, “AML/CTF: Trends, Developments and Enforcement Actions to Guide Companies in 2021.” This event is scheduled on December 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (ET).Event SummarySignificant advancements continue to reshape anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) efforts in 2020. In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing which details the key priorities in Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement. The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) also issued an updated BSA/AML Examination Manual, while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussed the Travel Rule for digital assets.These and other developments are expected to impact the financial compliance landscape in 2021. With risks further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions need a proper roadmap to ensure compliance and preparedness against a potential inquiry.Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group provides a comprehensive discussion of the recent enforcement trends in AML/CTF and their implications in 2021. Speakers will also discuss practical compliance tips and strategies in this evolving climate.Key issues include:· Recent AML/CTF Enforcement Developments· COVID-19 Implications· Critical Risk Issues and Challenges· Best Compliance Practices· 2021 OutlookAbout Eric A. BenskyEric A. Bensky focuses on securities litigation and enforcement, with an emphasis on representing prime brokers, clearing firms, and other broker-dealers in court, arbitration, and regulatory investigations and disciplinary proceedings. Over the past several years, he has represented broker-dealers and their personnel in regulatory examinations, investigations, and enforcement proceedings concerning anti-money laundering obligations, particularly with respect to the monitoring, investigation, and reporting of potentially suspicious activity. Non-broker-dealer clients have included a leading national and international bank, a major mutual fund complex, public companies and their officers and directors, individuals and entities suspected of or charged with insider trading, investment advisory firms, and hedge funds.About Murphy & McGonigleMurphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, litigation, and counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national and international securities markets and exchanges to national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds.Many of the firm’s partners formerly served in senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice, FINRA, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and several served in senior legal positions at major Wall Street financial institutions.Murphy & McGonigle has long been recognized as named a National Tier One law firm in Securities Litigation and Securities Regulation by a leading industry survey, and it has now been named by U.S. News as the 2021 Law Firm of the Year for Securities Regulation, becoming the first boutique firm ever to receive U.S. News' “Law Firm of the Year” recognition. The Firm operates in New York, Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, San Francisco, and Chicago.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group