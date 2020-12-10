Dennis Miralis, Partner at Nyman Gibson Miralis to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s AML/CTF: Trends, Developments and Enforcement Actions to Guide Companies in 2021



New York, NY, December 10, 2020 --(



Event Summary



Significant advancements continue to reshape anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) efforts in 2020. In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing which details the key priorities in Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) enforcement. The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) also issued an updated BSA/AML Examination Manual, while the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussed the Travel Rule for digital assets.



These and other developments are expected to impact the financial compliance landscape in 2021. With risks further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions need a proper roadmap to ensure compliance and preparedness against a potential inquiry.



Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group provides a comprehensive discussion of the recent enforcement trends in AML/CTF and their implications in 2021. Speakers will also discuss practical compliance tips and strategies in this evolving climate.



Key issues include:



· Recent AML/CTF Enforcement Developments

· COVID-19 Implications

· Critical Risk Issues and Challenges

· Best Compliance Practices

· 2021 Outlook



About Dennis Miralis



Dennis Miralis is a leading Australian defence lawyer who acts and advises in complex domestic and international criminal law matters in the following areas: international money laundering; white-collar and corporate crime; serious fraud; cybercrime; international asset forfeiture; international proceeds of crime law; bribery and corruption law; transnational crime law; extradition law; mutual assistance in criminal law matters; anti-terrorism law; national security law; criminal intelligence law; and encryption law.



He appears in all courts throughout Australia and regularly travels outside of Australia for complex international / transnational criminal law matters.



About Nyman Gibson Miralis



Nyman Gibson Miralis (NGM) is an international award-winning criminal defence law firm based in Sydney, Australia. For over 50 years it has been leading the market in all aspects of general, complex and international crime, and is widely recognised for its involvement in some of Australia’s most significant criminal cases.



NGM’s international criminal law practice focuses on international money laundering, white-collar and corporate crime, transnational financial crime, bribery and corruption, cybercrime, international asset freezing or forfeiture, extradition, and mutual assistance law.



Working with international partners, NGM has advised and acted in investigations involving the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, British Virgin Islands, New Zealand and South Africa.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



