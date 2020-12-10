Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Divya Dang Jethi Joins Cloud Analogy as Senior HR Head

Dover, DE, December 10, 2020 --(



Ajay Dubedi, the CEO of Cloud Analogy, commented: "Divya Dang Jethi is a great addition to our Cloud Analogy team and brings a wealth of knowledge and rich expertise to the extended team. Her skill set covers all aspects of human resources practices and processes as well as business management strategy. We are very delighted to have her as a part of our team, and we're looking forward to a successful journey with her."



Divya said, "I am highly honored to be appointed as the Senior HR Head at Cloud Analogy and looking forward to helping the organization achieve even more success. I am excited to contribute to the growth of Cloud Analogy by putting my development thoughts and strategies into action that promotes a healthy work environment.



Malika Pathak, the COO of Cloud Analogy, commented, "We are thrilled to have Divya on board, she'll bring a fresh perspective and new business forward-thinking approach throughout the recruitment and management process to ensure we have a happy and more productive workplace & environment where everyone works to realize our established mission and objectives. We firmly believe that she will be a great role model for our employees as she will be responsible for the administration, coordination, and management of human resources operations, ensuring the HR team addresses the requests of employees promptly."



Ajay added, "As the senior HR Head, Divya will be responsible for developing HR strategies and coordinating HR activities throughout the company. She will be working collaboratively with department heads to craft and implement effective business plans that will benefit all our employees and enhance our organizational growth, performance, and capability.



"With HR, Payroll, and Accounting skill set, Divya brings both a strong formal education and practical hands-on experience to this important leadership role. With Divya joining our HR team, I am confident that we have added an important asset that will help grow the company while ensuring that the employees remain loyal to our cultural values such as teamwork, integrity, fairness, compassion, and respect."



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities. We have teams of certified Salesforce Consultants, Administrators, and Developers to guide you with everything for your CRM project. Let us transform your business now, choose Cloud Analogy as your CRM Partner.



Contact Information:

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



