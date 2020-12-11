Daugherty Creative Services Receives Three Awards in National Creative Competitions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction across the nation. With capabilities including digital transformation, IT strategy, data strategy and analytics, product leadership and engineering, agile development and more, Daugherty helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty’s blend of proprietary methods, techniques and tools have enabled the company to deliver highly visible and mission-critical initiatives, making it a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.daugherty.com. Creve Coeur, MO, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce the Daugherty Creative Services team has received three MarCom Awards for work completed in 2020. MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.The team was recognized as a Gold Winner in Digital Media for their UX design work for a multi-million-dollar fresh fruit arrangements company. They were also a Gold Winner in the Pro Bono category for a promotional video for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Gateway Chapter.In addition, the team brought home a Platinum award for a Data Quality Training Video created for Georgia-Pacific. Daugherty created this video through a partnership with Georgia-Pacific to help standardize the way their teams think about Data Quality. The team is using the videos to align their Data Quality efforts with Georgia-Pacific's Market Based Management® philosophy, which drives and encourages entrepreneurial thinking across the enterprise.“Daugherty partners with our clients to help navigate the digital world, building unique human-centered products and meaningful customer experiences,” said John Hartmann – Director of Marketing. “The recognition given by the MarCom Awards is a testament to all the hard work by our team and the thought leadership of our people.”About the Competition:MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. There were over 5,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 28 other countries.About the Team:Daugherty’s Creative Services organization is a nationally recognized, award-winning creative group dedicated to helping clients by taking the complex and technical and making it clear and relatable. We are problem solvers, innovative thinkers and visual designers. We partner with organizations from concept to completion with specific expertise in areas like video production, graphic design, event marketing, brand development, campaign design and more.About Daugherty Business Solutions:For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction across the nation. With capabilities including digital transformation, IT strategy, data strategy and analytics, product leadership and engineering, agile development and more, Daugherty helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty’s blend of proprietary methods, techniques and tools have enabled the company to deliver highly visible and mission-critical initiatives, making it a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.daugherty.com. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

