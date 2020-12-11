Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brite Frame Fabricators, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Brite Frame Fabricators, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Brite Frame Fabricators Identified as an Industry Disruptor by Shifting Focus to Safety Partitions

Brite Frame Fabricators has released a line of Safety Partitions, pivoting production from the core retail and trade show market into designing and delivering practical safety partition solutions.

Bellport, NY, December 11, 2020 --(



Social distancing safety measures have by necessity become interwoven in the fabric of our society at a rapid pace. According to the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO) and OSHA, installing barriers, sneeze guards, and partitions in any public area wherein businesses require interaction either internally between employees or externally with the public can assist in mitigating the spread of airborne pathogens, which are stated as the primary method of contracting COVID-19. Utilizing pre-existing production methods and inventory, Brite Frames rapidly developed and deployed a new product line of safety partitions, repurposing three of their dozen display frame profiles to accommodate an acrylic sheet, and with the advent of their innovative CrystalFlex roll-up PVC, a soft plastic with silicone-edge lining to slot into the frame for easy and cost-effective shipping.



“Social distancing is likely to remain with us in some sort of permanent way, so safety partitions as a solution are going to be needed by businesses of all sizes and industries. We believe that the partition products we’ve developed fill a need in the transition from initial response to the onset of integrating social responsibilities into our everyday interactions. Our partitions are durable, they’re aesthetically pleasing because they come from a framing and display business; they are built to look good and withstand some rigors.”

- Ian McCarthy, Director of Sales & Business Development, Brite Frame Fabricators



Brite Frames safety partitions come in silver anodized aluminum frames, as well as custom powder coating in black, white or color; in custom sizing, with acrylic or CrystalFlex soft roll-up PVC surfaces. The partitions can be configurable in multiple orientations: tabletop or desk mounted, freestanding vertical partitions, or hung from the ceiling. Unit pricing starts as low as $129 for a 24” X 48” horizontal sneeze guard. Brite Frames has the ability to manufacture with short turnaround times, typically able to ship orders within a week of placement.



Brite Frame Fabricators is a manufacturer of aluminum profiles and textile frames for LED lit and non-lit silicone edge graphic displays. BFF products provide creative and innovative solutions for the SEG frame industry. At BFF we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible product for any project. Our electrical components and frame technicians are UL certified to ensure that we provide a high quality, safe product. Bellport, NY, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on throughout the United States and abroad, drastically changing the nature in which people interact in any setting, Brite Frame Fabricators has turned to their raw material manufacturing ability in the heavily-impacted silicone-edge display frame industry to provide a crucial part of the mitigation effort by pivoting their production line to deliver social distancing safety partitions for businesses of all markets.Social distancing safety measures have by necessity become interwoven in the fabric of our society at a rapid pace. According to the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO) and OSHA, installing barriers, sneeze guards, and partitions in any public area wherein businesses require interaction either internally between employees or externally with the public can assist in mitigating the spread of airborne pathogens, which are stated as the primary method of contracting COVID-19. Utilizing pre-existing production methods and inventory, Brite Frames rapidly developed and deployed a new product line of safety partitions, repurposing three of their dozen display frame profiles to accommodate an acrylic sheet, and with the advent of their innovative CrystalFlex roll-up PVC, a soft plastic with silicone-edge lining to slot into the frame for easy and cost-effective shipping.“Social distancing is likely to remain with us in some sort of permanent way, so safety partitions as a solution are going to be needed by businesses of all sizes and industries. We believe that the partition products we’ve developed fill a need in the transition from initial response to the onset of integrating social responsibilities into our everyday interactions. Our partitions are durable, they’re aesthetically pleasing because they come from a framing and display business; they are built to look good and withstand some rigors.”- Ian McCarthy, Director of Sales & Business Development, Brite Frame FabricatorsBrite Frames safety partitions come in silver anodized aluminum frames, as well as custom powder coating in black, white or color; in custom sizing, with acrylic or CrystalFlex soft roll-up PVC surfaces. The partitions can be configurable in multiple orientations: tabletop or desk mounted, freestanding vertical partitions, or hung from the ceiling. Unit pricing starts as low as $129 for a 24” X 48” horizontal sneeze guard. Brite Frames has the ability to manufacture with short turnaround times, typically able to ship orders within a week of placement.Brite Frame Fabricators is a manufacturer of aluminum profiles and textile frames for LED lit and non-lit silicone edge graphic displays. BFF products provide creative and innovative solutions for the SEG frame industry. At BFF we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible product for any project. Our electrical components and frame technicians are UL certified to ensure that we provide a high quality, safe product. Contact Information Brite Frame Fabricators, Inc

Ian McCarthy

(631) 633-2900



briteframes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brite Frame Fabricators, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend