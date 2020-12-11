Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

Vital Essentials Achieves 2020 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award

Green Bay, WI, December 11, 2020 --(



Pet parents with multi pet households are seeking out high-quality products for their pets but struggle to find value. Family Size Freeze-Dried Treats come in a resealable pouch, making them a great choice for active families who need a lightweight, convenient treat to keep up with their busy lifestyle.



“We created Family Size Treats not only for the convenience factor, but also to provide a healthy treat that is easy to feed at a great value,” shared Melissa Olson, VP Sales & Marketing. “Our Freeze-Dried Treats have been wildly successful and we feel honored to again be recognized for our innovation as a premier manufacturer of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food, treats and snacks.”



Vital Essentials Family Size Freeze-Dried Treats, made by Carnivore Meat Company, include Beef Nibs 6.2 oz, Chicken Hearts 3.75 oz, Rabbit Bites 5.0 oz, Minnows 2.5 oz and Duck Nibs 5.5 oz. The all natural treats are made with only USA single-sourced whole meats and vital organs which undergo a 48-hour freeze-drying process that locks in vital nutrients without cooking the raw meat, allowing it to be conveniently stored without refrigeration.



The annual Pet Business Industry Recognition Awards honor standout products across a variety of pet care categories. This is the second consecutive year Carnivore Meat Company received this award, achieving 2019 recognition in the Merchandising Displays category for its VE RAW BAR which features a one-of-a-kind display that holds 12 bulk containers filled with freeze-dried chews, offering a 360° shopping experience. Vital Essentials also received the award back in 2016 for their innovative Freeze-Dried Minnows that continue to be one of the top-selling treats for both dogs and cats.



In 2020, sales of Carnivore Meat Company’s award-winning brands, Nature’s Advantage, Vital Essentials and Vital Cat, continued to soar. The company launched several new products and recently announced sustainability initiatives that will result in a reduction of 16.9 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



“We’re always working to improve not only our products, but also our production methods to ensure we’re using environmentally friendly and sustainable practices while making our world-class products,” Olson stated. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into the creation of our family of brands, with the mission of sharing our pet food and treats with dogs and cats across the world.”



About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage, available online and in select Costco stores, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Melissa Olson

920-367-4063



www.carnivoremeat.com



