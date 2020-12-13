The Digital Group Launches a New Chapter in Global Expansion

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Burlington, Canada, December 13, 2020 --(



With this global expansion, T/DG is positioned as one of the few leading IT firms with a presence in America, Asia and the South Pacific, with its existing subsidiaries in India and Fiji, and its headquarters in Princeton, United States.



North America is one of the priority markets for The Digital Group and when asked about the new subsidiary in The Heartland Province of Ontario, Mr Aditya Sharma, CEO of The Digital Group said, “We have always worked with enterprises from the region and this expansion was a part of our business development strategy in order to strengthen our service capabilities in one of the fastest growing markets in North America."



Today it's all about responding to the demands of the market and The Digital Group's latest move will ensure the organization will be more accessible to its clients and enterprises in Canada and North America as a whole.



About The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



