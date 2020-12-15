Press Releases ENTOUCH Press Release

Receive press releases from ENTOUCH: By Email RSS Feeds: ENTOUCH Selects Todd Brinegar EVP, Sales and Marketing

Richardson, TX, December 15, 2020 --(



“Todd brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience to our team. Our recent success and our enthusiasm for 2021 makes this the perfect time to bring on a new leader with Todd’s track record of scaling organizations,” said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH Controls Inc. “Todd will be a critical part of our growth strategy and will be a real asset to our team.”



Prior to joining ENTOUCH, Brinegar led the development of transformative and high-performance sales and marketing teams for Thales Group (Safenet Gemalto), ESW Capital’s Crossover, Inc., Stone Bond Technologies, Presidio, and other public and private companies.



“ENTOUCH has uniquely positioned growth by architecting and delivering innovative energy management systems (EMS) and smart building technology solutions. ENTOUCH plays a crucial role in transforming and optimizing operations while driving profitability for multisite businesses,” stated Brinegar. “I am looking forward to leading and growing an outstanding team.”



Todd Brinegar will report to Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH Controls, Inc. Richardson, TX, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ENTOUCH, the industry leader in smart building technologies, announced that Todd Brinegar has been selected as the company’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Brinegar’s selection wraps up a competitive search process undertaken by Odgers Berndtson.“Todd brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience to our team. Our recent success and our enthusiasm for 2021 makes this the perfect time to bring on a new leader with Todd’s track record of scaling organizations,” said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH Controls Inc. “Todd will be a critical part of our growth strategy and will be a real asset to our team.”Prior to joining ENTOUCH, Brinegar led the development of transformative and high-performance sales and marketing teams for Thales Group (Safenet Gemalto), ESW Capital’s Crossover, Inc., Stone Bond Technologies, Presidio, and other public and private companies.“ENTOUCH has uniquely positioned growth by architecting and delivering innovative energy management systems (EMS) and smart building technology solutions. ENTOUCH plays a crucial role in transforming and optimizing operations while driving profitability for multisite businesses,” stated Brinegar. “I am looking forward to leading and growing an outstanding team.”Todd Brinegar will report to Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH Controls, Inc. Contact Information ENTOUCH

Melissa Parsons

214-497-4482



http://entouchcontrols.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ENTOUCH