Professional Traders Named RoboMarkets Mobile Platform the Best of 2020

Limassol, Cyprus, December 16, 2020 --(



Prizes of the “Professional Trader Awards” are given to brokers that provide exclusive services for professional trading accounts. There are 14 nominations singling out companies that have reached impressive results in technologies and innovations, trading conditions and the quality of trade execution, loyalty programs and client support.



On October 5th, 2020, when the nominees in each category were chosen, open voting started. During three weeks, the organizing committee communicated closely with the professional traders’ community via media partners and trade representatives; also, individual market players trading on professional accounts were polled. All traders were asked to vote for the best companies based on their personal experience. This is how the professional traders’ community chose the winners of "Professional Trader Awards 2020."



Denis Golomedov, CMO at RoboMarkets: “We are happy that this year the professional traders’ community named RoboMarkets mobile trading platform the best one. R MobileTrader is a complete trading platform that lets you not only trade via a smartphone or tablet but also deposit your accounts quickly, analyze the market efficiently, and get support from our RoboMarkets Live team. Also, at the end of the previous year, we launched a mobile version of R Trader. Now traders can check the prices, control their investment portfolios, and make orders via their gadgets faster and easier than ever else.”



About RoboMarkets

