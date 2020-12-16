AUI Adds Joshua Kim to Brokerage Division, Opening More Opportunity for Commercial Accounts, Including Oil & Gas

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com. Aurora, CO, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters Inc. welcomes Joshua Kim to its Brokerage team. Under the title Senior Broker, Kim will be specializing in casualty accounts, including oil and gas.He joins the Brokerage division with nearly 20 years in the field, working for a handful of other notable insurance entities. He is also fluent in Korean and served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at a local Korean non-profit entity.“Joshua’s hire presents (AUI) with the opportunity for more growth in that we can now have an Energy Practice Group to our repertoire of coverage specialties,” said Mark Arnold, Director of Brokerage. “Also, we have never had an employee who is fluent in Korean, so we are excited to see how his bilingual skills can further our efforts!”AUI’s Brokerage division hopes to add additional brokers specializing in the practice of energy to the team.Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com. Contact Information Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

