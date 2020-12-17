PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Bison ProFab, Inc.

Featured Bison Profab Announces New PRO-TEX Line of ATEX and IECEx Certified Enclosures


Bison ProFab, Inc. has taken its heavy-duty enclosures to a whole new level. They’re incredibly proud to introduce PRO-TEX – Bison Profab’s new line of ATEX-IECEX-certified enclosures. PRO-TEX enclosures come in a wide range of standard sizes.

Magnolia, TX, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PRO-TEX enclosures are designed, assessed and approved for use in explosive and hazardous environments, like the oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical fields, grain and flour mills, alternative energy concerns and the pharmaceutical industry.

To get ATEX-IECEX certified, PRO-TEX enclosures endured a barrage of strenuous tests: Baked to 375 degrees, frozen to -60 degrees, battered by heavy weights, & blasted with high-pressure water hoses. PRO-TEX enclosures showed they could withstand heat, resist cold and keep out dirt & dust.

The certification process took time and effort, but it was worth the effort for Bison and it makes PRO-TEX worth it for the consumer.

PRO-TEX enclosures deliver the safety and security companies need in the exact shape, size and specifications needed.

The new PRO-TEX line is yet another reason to make Bison ProFab the manufacturer of choice. From design to finished product, Bison strives to maximize proficiency and efficiency every step of the way. Bison is committed to delivering a quality product that companies expect and want.
