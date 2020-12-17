Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from NewAge Industries, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Roles for Two Key Sales Team Members; Promotes In-House Talent

Ken Liszewski and Tony Szoka of NewAge Industries have been promoted to new positions with the company. The tubing manufacturer announced that Liszewski is now Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure(R) brand of high purity products, and Szoka is National Sales Manager for NewAge fluid transfer items. Both men have been with the company for many years and have the leadership skills to head their respective teams and move the company forward.

Southampton, PA, December 17, 2020 --(



Liszewski has been with NewAge for over 20 years, having started as an order picker in the warehouse. He held various positions within the Sales Team, most recently that of Key Account Manager, and has a superb understanding of AdvantaPure’s high-purity products and markets, as well as customers’ needs and applications.



NewAge’s CEO, Ken Baker, noted that Liszewski “has shown a commitment to excellence in performance and embodies the NewAge basic guiding principles in his everyday work. Ken’s developed relationships with customers, and that’s something that takes talent and time – building trust, being responsive, offering guidance.”



In his new role, Liszewski will be responsible for leading the AdvantaPure Sales Team, optimizing the group’s sales distribution channels, and developing a sales strategy that will meet company goals.



Szoka, a five-year employee, joined NewAge as a Sales Representative. His natural ability to work with others was quickly recognized and led to the coaching and mentoring of coworkers, which helped the team grow and provide improved customer experiences.



“Tony’s background in relationship building and sales management will serve him well as he sets a new direction and market focus for our NewAge products,” said Lawrence Morano, NewAge’s Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Engineering. “Tony has a clear vision. He understands the various markets and how our different tubing materials and other fluid transfer products fit into them.”



Job opportunities have become available as a result of these and other promotions at the company. NewAge recently hired additional personnel for Sales functions and for its IT, Quality, Engineering, HR, Manufacturing, and Warehouse teams. The company is currently seeking applicants for production positions at its Southampton, Pa., and Warrington, Pa. locations.



Learn about NewAge Industries’ employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries for more information by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



