The Global Innovation Award Ceremony Confirmed to Take Place During ADSW

Sustainability and Innovation are hot topics, globally as well as in the Middle East region. In line with this priority, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is organizing the Global Innovation Award (GIA) for the third year in a row in collaboration with video platform GloballyGreat. The GIA aims to celebrate outstanding innovations from around the world that have the potential to contribute to the UAE's sustainability vision.

The Global Innovation Award (GIA) is a collaborative initiative of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the online sustainable video platform GloballyGreat. This Award aims to find outstanding innovations from around the world that have the potential to contribute to the UAE's sustainability vision. It is a great opportunity for innovative companies to enter or grow in the Middle East market, as the winners will be supported by the government and award partners to become successful in the UAE and beyond. The overall Global Innovation Award will be handed out by the Ministry and 2 category Awards will be handed out by the Award sponsors: “Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12)” by Bee’ah and “Life Below Water (SDG 14)” by DP World.



His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Innovation is a powerful tool in addressing the most pressing challenges humankind faces. In line with the Ministry’s commitment to fostering innovation that drives environmental sustainability, we are proud to roll out the Global Innovation Award for the third consecutive year. Through highlighting groundbreaking, out-of-the-box concepts, the award contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub.”



This year the GIA is sponsored by DP World, the global trade enabler. DP World UAE Region will be part of the jury and hand out the Category Award for SDG 14 Life Below Water. The GIA is also sponsored by Bee’ah, UAE’s leading waste management company. Bee’ah will be part of the jury and hand out the Category Award for SDG 12 Responsible Consumption & Production. HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said: “As the region’s sustainability pioneer, Bee’ah sees the intersection of sustainability and digitalisation as key to realising new potential and to pave the way for a promising shared future. We are proud to be partnering with the Global Innovation Award, to promote and encourage ideas that support the UAE’s sustainable development efforts.”



Stefanie Schachtschabel, Managing Director of Globally, said: “We are very excited to organize the Global Innovation Award for the third year in a row, and look forward to supporting this year’s winners on their journey to success in the UAE.”



Companies from around the world can now submit applications by uploading a video of their innovation for sustainability and filling in the application form by 24th December 2020 on their website.



