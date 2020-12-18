Alzheimer's Dementia Risk Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, December 18, 2020



"By 2050, the number of Americans age 65 and older with Alzheimer's dementia may grow to 13.8 million," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "This represents a steep increase from the estimated 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older who have Alzheimer's dementia today."



The Association director was sharing the latest information with specialists who market long-term care insurance protection. "The percentage of people with Alzheimer's dementia increases dramatically with age," he adds. According to Slome, some three percent of people age 65‐74 have Alzheimer's dementia. The percentage rises to 17 for those between 75‐84 and 32 of those at age 85.



Slome noted that one option available enables the policyholder to begin with a lower growth rate and increase the level in the future. "Not all companies make an option like this available, which is one reason we strongly recommend working with a knowledgeable specialist who can compare multiple policies from multiple companies," he adds.



The Association director announced creation of a new updated compilation of information regarding long-term care need. "So much information available for consumers is out-of-date," he explains. "We are going to compile and post the most recent and relevant information as a benefit to consumers as well as insurance professionals." Information can be accessed at www.aaltci.org/ltcneed.



