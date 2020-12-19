Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Receive press releases from SQUAN: By Email RSS Feeds: SQUAN Appoints Rob Feiler as New President and Chief Operating Officer

Feiler will provide strategic leadership as the company continues its growth efforts.

Englewood, NJ, December 19, 2020 --



Feiler will oversee all daily operations for SQUAN and will lead cross-divisional growth through process improvement and systems enhancement. While his primary responsibility is to fortify the organization for future growth, he will bring much more to SQUAN’s growth and expansion as wireline, fiber and wireless operators continue to converge and intensify their focus on operational excellence.



Prior to SQUAN, Feiler served as a Vice President with Altice where he led WiFi expansion and Enterprise Sales up until the end of 2017. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at ACE Hardware where he was responsible for the turnaround and growth, site acquisition, existing and start-up operations across the entire East Coast Regional footprint across 5,000+ locations under an International co-op.



“Feiler is a respected business leader, industry veteran and entrepreneur with a proven track record. His success in strategically shaping organizations fits well with SQUAN’s culture and he is uniquely qualified to help bring together key functions of the company, taking a holistic and end-to-end approach to deliver results that will best serve SQUAN’s customers and the company,” said Keith Pennachio, CSO and EVP of SQUAN. “Rob will add ballast and consistency to the core of our operations while we continue to improve our processes and systems. We look forward to having him on our team.”



With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s, he has assisted in successfully growing business and achieving various corporate goals. Previous positions held by him include Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Wi-Fi Expansion at Altice USA (formerly Cablevision),

Vice President, Field Operations at RTS PTY, and Director, Network Operations at Verizon, amongst others.



About SQUAN

SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com, or contact SQUAN’s Head of Strategy, Keith Pennachio at kpennachio(at)squan(dot)com.



PR Contact:

Isha Kamani

MRB Public Relations

(732) 758-1100 x 109



Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



