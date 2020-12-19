ATD Recognizes Six ATD Chapters in Its “Sharing Our Success” Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATD Long Island Press Release

Melville, NY, December 19, 2020 --



Jennifer Labrie Pereira, Chair of ATD’s Chapter Recognition Committee said, "This recognition honors these six chapters’ best practice that demonstrates their commitment to managing a successful organization as well as advancing the talent development profession at the local level. We are honored to recognize these chapters with ATD's SOS recognition."



The chapters were awarded this joint SOS for Partnering with Regional Sister Chapters to Expand Programming. Throughout 2020, the chapters collaborated on a Regional Webinar Series as a way to expand the number of programming offerings, increase the variety of talent development topics, and expand networking opportunities. These sessions also provided event speakers with larger audiences. With their success in 2020, the six ATD chapters are already planning their Regional Webinar Series for 2021.



About the ATD Long Island Chapter

ATD Long Island (ATDLI) has been an ATD chapter since 1963. We are a regional, non-profit association of talent development professionals providing programming, learning opportunities, networking, and resources to help our members create a “world that works better”. We are passionate about the value and importance that talent development brings to organizations.



Our membership base encompasses the talent community working in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. They are professionals who help others achieve their full potential by improving their knowledge, skills, and abilities in the workplace. They go by many titles including talent development managers, trainers, instructional designers, performance consultants, frontline managers, workplace learning professionals, HR managers and more.



About ATD

Kate Kearney

646-667-7430



www.atdli.com

Stephanie Burke

ATD Long Island Chapter President

atdlimembership@gmail.com



