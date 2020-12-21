Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LemonadeLXP Press Release

Receive press releases from LemonadeLXP: By Email RSS Feeds: LemonadeLXP and PlainsCapital Bank Win Gold at 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 21, 2020 --(



“This award’s pretty cool,” said John Findlay, Founder and CEO of LemonadeLXP. “LemonadeLXP’s goal is to build an addictive learning experience to help financial institutions upskill frontline staff. So when the pandemic hit, and FIs had to shift many of their frontliners to remote working, we were already tooled to help. Now, seeing PlainsCapital Bank use LemonadeLXP to drive better learning outcomes is super rewarding for our entire team. What’s even cooler is seeing the inventive ways they’ve found to create effective training using LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools. We’re even learning a few new tricks from the PlainsCapital team!”



“The LemonadeLXP program was a perfect fit for us,” said Jennifer Williams, Vice President, Banking Services Training Manager at PlainsCapital Bank. “It has allowed us to expand our training footprint without taking employees out of the branch and keeps the learners engaged through gameplay. Employees are able to train at their convenience in short bursts, so they are not pulled away from assisting clients.”



LemonadeLXP and PlainsCapital Bank were also awarded Bronze in the Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category. LemonadeLXP has taken home titles at Brandon Hall Group awards programs every year since 2017.



About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”



About PlainsCapital Bank

PlainsCapital Bank, the fourth-largest Texas-headquartered bank by deposit market share, operates 59 Texas branches and has approximately 1,100 employees providing highly personalized relationship banking through a single point of contact. Offering commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services, PlainsCapital Bank empowers responsive, local decision making in each of its major markets: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. PlainsCapital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings. Find more information at PlainsCapital.com.



About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. It's the only platform that combines an addictive microlearning experience for training onsite and remote staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff, and help customers migrate to digital channels. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, and PlainsCapital Bank have won Gold for Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce at the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.“This award’s pretty cool,” said John Findlay, Founder and CEO of LemonadeLXP. “LemonadeLXP’s goal is to build an addictive learning experience to help financial institutions upskill frontline staff. So when the pandemic hit, and FIs had to shift many of their frontliners to remote working, we were already tooled to help. Now, seeing PlainsCapital Bank use LemonadeLXP to drive better learning outcomes is super rewarding for our entire team. What’s even cooler is seeing the inventive ways they’ve found to create effective training using LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools. We’re even learning a few new tricks from the PlainsCapital team!”“The LemonadeLXP program was a perfect fit for us,” said Jennifer Williams, Vice President, Banking Services Training Manager at PlainsCapital Bank. “It has allowed us to expand our training footprint without taking employees out of the branch and keeps the learners engaged through gameplay. Employees are able to train at their convenience in short bursts, so they are not pulled away from assisting clients.”LemonadeLXP and PlainsCapital Bank were also awarded Bronze in the Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category. LemonadeLXP has taken home titles at Brandon Hall Group awards programs every year since 2017.About Brandon Hall GroupBrandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”About PlainsCapital BankPlainsCapital Bank, the fourth-largest Texas-headquartered bank by deposit market share, operates 59 Texas branches and has approximately 1,100 employees providing highly personalized relationship banking through a single point of contact. Offering commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services, PlainsCapital Bank empowers responsive, local decision making in each of its major markets: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. PlainsCapital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings. Find more information at PlainsCapital.com.About LemonadeLXPLemonadeLXP is a learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. It's the only platform that combines an addictive microlearning experience for training onsite and remote staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff, and help customers migrate to digital channels. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Contact Information LemonadeLXP

Carleigh Reynolds

613.323.4543





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LemonadeLXP Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend