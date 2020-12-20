Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Praxis Global Alliance Press Release

Seasoned Insurance Expert, Vishal Bhave Joins Praxis Advisory Network

Mumbai, India, December 20, 2020



The Insurance industry is going through profound change, led primarily by technology, and changing customer preferences. COVID-19 has impacted key operating parameters of the industry including distribution channels, claims, and customer service, accelerating the adoption of digital modes. The company expects these trends to further accelerate, driven by concerted action by insurers as well as Insurtech players. Praxis is excited, therefore, to have the benefit of Vishal’s rich experience and look forward to working with him to deliver tangible, sustainable value for our clients.



Vishal will be focusing on the insurance segment, and work with clients on issues ranging from sales and distribution strategy, performance management, digital transformation, business planning, and product management.



“I am excited to be associated with Praxis and the platform it provides to add real value to clients through its unique execution focussed consultancy model. The Insurance sector is at the cusp of real change. The pandemic has presented an opportunity to transit the sector from 'push' towards 'pull' and from 'customer-centricity' to 'customer obsession'. Only those who show humility in accepting the unknowns and agility in response will succeed. I look forward to being part of this exciting journey,” commented Vishal Bhave, Domain Leader, Financial Services, Praxis Global Alliance.



“The Indian Insurance sector is on the cusp of a major transformation led by technology, enabling regulations, and growing customer appreciation for protection products. Praxis is excited at the opportunity of working with Vishal and taking our insurance practice to new heights,” said Shishir Mankad, Head, Financial Services Practice, Praxis Global Alliance.



Welcoming Vishal to the Praxis platform, Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “Delighted to have Vishal onboard the Praxis family. His rich, hands-on experience will no doubt help us deliver better outcomes to valuable clients in the insurance practice.”



An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche "Advisor and Domain Leadership or DL model," leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com



About Vishal Bhave: Vishal is a seasoned business professional with over two decades of experience in Consumer Banking and Insurance in areas of Product Management, Sales & Distribution, Strategy, Distribution Development, Marketing, and Business Transformation. He has led business lines at the national level with P&L responsibilities and interfaced with the external environment effectively as well - Regulator, MNC Regional offices, and Industry bodies. He has deep experience in Retail Product Strategy and Distribution Management gained across his various leadership roles, most recently, as Chief – Product & Strategy at Tata AIG General Insurance and previously as Senior Vice President & Corporate Designated Person at Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company. Vishal is a Practice Leader with Praxis in the Financial Services practice specializing in Insurance. www.praxisga.com

