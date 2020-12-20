Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Journey Experience, New for 2021

Purple Lotus Productions announces changes and upgrades to their 2021 events including the new Journey Experience, new pricing and a new venue in Tempe. It's even moved to a new day - Saturdays.

Face coverings are required for attendees, vendors and staff per local regulation and social distancing and reduced capacity will be in place as well.



Also new for the Embracing Your Journey Expos in 2021 is the change to Saturdays instead of Sundays, the start time at 10 am and the new venue in Tempe, Sun Studios of Arizona.



The next Embracing Your Journey Expo, featuring the new themed Journeys, is scheduled for Saturday January 30, 2021 opening at 10 am.



New pricing follows:

Journeys $60 each includes 3 workshops and Expo admission ~

Expo admission only $5 ~ Any single workshop $25 additional



Limited availability so get your tickets now:



Saturday January 30, 2021 10 am to 5 pm at Sun Studios of Arizona ~ 1425 W. 14th St. Tempe AZ 85281



Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness & metaphysical event in the Phoenix valley.



