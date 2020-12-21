TechFlow Named a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

Annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies in the Greater Washington region.

Arlington, VA, December 21, 2020 --(



“While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area’s tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. This is a great time of year to celebrate the NVTC Tech 100 honorees and the positive impact they have made in our region,” said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.



“We are pleased to be recognized by the NVTC as a leading innovator in a region where so many top technology companies are operating,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “Our employee-owners feel immense pride when they are acknowledged for the outstanding contributions we have been making and the great success we have experienced as we help improve our Nation. TechFlow is committed to finding better ways to deliver future-proofed and impactful solutions that position our clients to be Always Ahead.”



“As we work to recover from this health and economic crisis, we need to be looking to the future and seeking ways to increase Virginia’s participation in new and ground-breaking industries – especially the tech field,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA). “As a former tech entrepreneur, I applaud these innovative leaders and companies for their drive and vision, and for all that they bring to the Commonwealth. I also commend the Northern Virginia Technology Council for its constant support of the region's technology community.”



About the Northern Virginia Technology Council



The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. More than 500 member companies make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org



About TechFlow



