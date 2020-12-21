Non-Profit Hits 31 Year Record Serving Hispanic-American Businesses and Individuals in Morris County, New Jersey and Beyond

Morristown, NJ, December 21, 2020 --(PR.com
31 Years of Impact
“Felicitaciones Award Winners! You have made outstanding contributions to the community and your drive exemplifies the spirit of real entrepreneurship in times of Covid. It is thanks to your unconditional support that today the Chamber can recognize you among true leaders. When I founded the MCHACC in 1989 I did not realize the importance that the organization was going to have in the future. During the 31 years the MCHACC has been hailed by the parent organization USHCC as one of the Best Chambers, and also declared the Best National Medium Hispanic Chamber which is an honor,” said Esperanza Porras-Field, President Emeritus & Founder.
The organization offers its 2,200 members in Morris County across New Jersey and internationally more than 20 annual events that range from minority certification, educational seminars, hands on training, business incubation, procurement guidance and opportunities, business card exchanges, networking and social/fundraising events.
“2020 has been a year of transformation, in addition to business trainings, events, and resources, we created new initiatives that have a direct impact on the wellbeing of vulnerable members in the community, by creating weekly food drives in many strategic centers of New Jersey and helping thousands of people,” says Ralph Tejeda, Chair of the Board.
2020 Virtual Gala
On this virtual event the MCHACC is recognizing successful executives, entrepreneurs, organizations and corporations for demonstrating success, innovation, and contributions to economic growth. The chamber celebrates their achievements and leadership during this challenging time of pandemic. The award categories and recipients are:
Prestigious Leadership Corporate Chair's Award
Receiving the honor: Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Corporate Advisory Council Member
Prestigious Chair’s Award
Receiving the honor: Grow It Green Morristown
Accepting the Award: Lisa Alexander, Executive Director
Lifetime Achievement Award
Receiving the honor: John Sanchez, Past Chairman & President, Emergency Pest Control
Corporation of the year Award
Receiving the Honor: The Coca-Cola Company
Accepting the Award: Peter Villegas, Vice-President of Latin Affairs
Health Champions of the Year Award
Receiving the honor: Atlantic Health System
Accepting the Award: Brian Gragnolati, President & CEO
Businesswoman of the Year
Receiving the honor: Ana Carmona, Owner
Ohh Que Rico Bakery Café & Grill and Rico Pan Panaderia & Reposteria
Businessman of the Year
Receiving the honor: Felipe Osorio, Owner
Las Costillas de Pedro Restaurant
International Trade Relations Award
Receiving the honor: Bogota Chamber of Commerce
Accepting the Award: María Mónica Conde, Vice President of International Affairs
Community Leadership Award
Receiving the honor: Help MorrisNow
Accepting the Award: Nestor Bedoya, President
Community Advocate of the Year
Receiving the honor: EXP Group, LLC
Accepting the Award: Emil Serafino, President
Board Member of the Year
Receiving the honor: Sebastian Brenes
Director of Public Relations, MCHACC
Media Advocate of the Year
Receiving the honor: Diego F. Maya, CEO
US Latino Affairs Initiatives & the Latino Spirit Media
New Business of the Year
Receiving the honor: Arnulfo Chavez, Owner
Chapala Grill 3
The “Abuelita Scholarship” In Memory of Dr. Elena Villamil y Porras
Scholarship Recipients: Yojhan Lopez & Paula Montoya
Donated by: Edward Davis, President and CEO, American School of Business
“On behalf of the Gala committee and the MCHACC board of directors I offer a sincere and enthusiastic note of congratulations to all the award winners; this year in particular we celebrate how you carry your greatness throughout the pandemic and the impact you made in the business community,” said Willie Montano, Event Co-Chair and Past Chair of the Board.
The event corporate gold sponsors are The Coca Cola Company and Wells Fargo, and the silver sponsors are the Horse Shoe Tavern in Morristown and Ay Caramba Restaurant in New Brunswick. For further information, contact Event Chair, Hope M. Field at 201-213-4957
Those interested in participating can register for the event and attend via Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NJMCHACC/ or YouTube channel at the time of the event https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVhbxbBR1gMdJbsErTEMFQ/featured