Non-Profit Hits 31 Year Record Serving Hispanic-American Businesses and Individuals in Morris County, New Jersey and Beyond

The MCHACC announces award winners during 2020 virtual Annual Awards & Holiday Gala “The Power of One in Times of COVID.” The Morris County Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce (MCHACC) will be hosting its 31st Annual Awards Gala on Monday, December 21, 2020, 7:00 to 9:00PM via Facebook Events. This year the event will be in a new format, a virtual experience.

Morristown, NJ, December 21, 2020 --(



“Felicitaciones Award Winners! You have made outstanding contributions to the community and your drive exemplifies the spirit of real entrepreneurship in times of Covid. It is thanks to your unconditional support that today the Chamber can recognize you among true leaders. When I founded the MCHACC in 1989 I did not realize the importance that the organization was going to have in the future. During the 31 years the MCHACC has been hailed by the parent organization USHCC as one of the Best Chambers, and also declared the Best National Medium Hispanic Chamber which is an honor,” said Esperanza Porras-Field, President Emeritus & Founder.



The organization offers its 2,200 members in Morris County across New Jersey and internationally more than 20 annual events that range from minority certification, educational seminars, hands on training, business incubation, procurement guidance and opportunities, business card exchanges, networking and social/fundraising events.



“2020 has been a year of transformation, in addition to business trainings, events, and resources, we created new initiatives that have a direct impact on the wellbeing of vulnerable members in the community, by creating weekly food drives in many strategic centers of New Jersey and helping thousands of people,” says Ralph Tejeda, Chair of the Board.



2020 Virtual Gala



On this virtual event the MCHACC is recognizing successful executives, entrepreneurs, organizations and corporations for demonstrating success, innovation, and contributions to economic growth. The chamber celebrates their achievements and leadership during this challenging time of pandemic. The award categories and recipients are:



Prestigious Leadership Corporate Chair's Award

Receiving the honor: Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Corporate Advisory Council Member



Prestigious Chair’s Award

Receiving the honor: Grow It Green Morristown

Accepting the Award: Lisa Alexander, Executive Director



Lifetime Achievement Award

Receiving the honor: John Sanchez, Past Chairman & President, Emergency Pest Control



Corporation of the year Award

Receiving the Honor: The Coca-Cola Company

Accepting the Award: Peter Villegas, Vice-President of Latin Affairs



Health Champions of the Year Award

Receiving the honor: Atlantic Health System

Accepting the Award: Brian Gragnolati, President & CEO



Businesswoman of the Year

Receiving the honor: Ana Carmona, Owner

Ohh Que Rico Bakery Café & Grill and Rico Pan Panaderia & Reposteria



Businessman of the Year

Receiving the honor: Felipe Osorio, Owner

Las Costillas de Pedro Restaurant



International Trade Relations Award

Receiving the honor: Bogota Chamber of Commerce

Accepting the Award: María Mónica Conde, Vice President of International Affairs



Community Leadership Award

Receiving the honor: Help MorrisNow

Accepting the Award: Nestor Bedoya, President



Community Advocate of the Year

Receiving the honor: EXP Group, LLC

Accepting the Award: Emil Serafino, President



Board Member of the Year

Receiving the honor: Sebastian Brenes

Director of Public Relations, MCHACC



Media Advocate of the Year

Receiving the honor: Diego F. Maya, CEO

US Latino Affairs Initiatives & the Latino Spirit Media



New Business of the Year

Receiving the honor: Arnulfo Chavez, Owner

Chapala Grill 3



The “Abuelita Scholarship” In Memory of Dr. Elena Villamil y Porras

Scholarship Recipients: Yojhan Lopez & Paula Montoya

Donated by: Edward Davis, President and CEO, American School of Business



“On behalf of the Gala committee and the MCHACC board of directors I offer a sincere and enthusiastic note of congratulations to all the award winners; this year in particular we celebrate how you carry your greatness throughout the pandemic and the impact you made in the business community,” said Willie Montano, Event Co-Chair and Past Chair of the Board.



The event corporate gold sponsors are The Coca Cola Company and Wells Fargo, and the silver sponsors are the Horse Shoe Tavern in Morristown and Ay Caramba Restaurant in New Brunswick. For further information, contact Event Chair, Hope M. Field at 201-213-4957



Willie Montano

973-452-2704



mchacc.org



