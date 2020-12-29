Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

10th Annual Learning! 100 Award Postponded for 2021 - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations

Phoenix, AZ, December 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CU2 Media Company announced today that the 2021 Learning! 100 Awards will be rescheduled for 2021. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Previous Learning! 100 honorees include Amazon Web Services, AT&T, American Heart Association, Salesforce, NASCAR, New York Life and Defense Acquisition University."While our industry is working diligently to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19, we have decided to delay the call for applications of this important program. We are confident the efforts of the learning development teams across the globe will be recognized in the near future. At this time, it is deemed appropriate to delay these honors until later in 2021," reports Catherine Upton, Awards Chair and CEO of CU2 Media.About the Learning! 100In its 10th year, the Learning! 100 Award recognizes organizations, small and large, private, or public sector to apply via the online application for a nominal entry fee. Learning! 100 applications are evaluated on three sets of criteria: (1) Learning Culture Index developed by The Darden School, (2) Collaborative Strategies' Collaboration TCEP Index and (3) Overall Organizational Performance. The Learning! 100 Awards Committee reviews all applications which are scored and ranked. Watch for announcements regarding Call for Applications on cu2co.com or 2elearning.com.Previous Winners Testimonials"I'm truly honored that ASAE University was recognized for its online programs," said Tammy Blosil, ASAE Vice President of Online Learning. "We always strive to create courses that will advance members' knowledge as well as provide tools and resources they can share and utilize in their organizations.""Our customers' success is everything to us. Seeing Amazon Web Services, T-Mobile USA and AMKOR get recognized for their dedication, hard work and accomplishment - and knowing that our solutions are contributing to their success - is an immensely rewarding experience," says Walter Rogers, CEO of CCI and BCI."Being ranked in the top 20 is an honor for our organization demonstrates that although we are a rather small, privately held organization, we can play with the likes of Salesforce, Facebook, Amazon and Cisco," stated Anne Yarmark, EVP of HR & Administration, Choice Logistics.To learn more about the Learning! 100 Award and prior honorees, visit: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awardsAbout CU2 Media CompanyCU2 Media Company produces Elearning! Media, Learning! 100, Best of Elearning! Awards, and 69th Annual Maggie Awards. Elearning! Media Group consists of 11 media brands serving the $243 billion enterprise learning market. In combination, these brands reach up to 3 million executives and professionals who plan, evaluate and deploy enterprise-wide learning solutions across their organizations each year. To learn more, visit: http://www.2elearning.com. To learn more at about Elearning! Media Group, visit: 2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning ; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Elearning! Summit.About the Learning! 100 AwardThe 10th Annual Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence among high performance enterprises that are collaborative, innovative, and host impactful learning cultures. The Learning! 100 Award recognizes the top global organizations across the public and private sectors for their best-in-class learning and development programs that drive organizational performance. To learn more visit: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards

